JD com : Auto to Ramp up Anti-Virus Car Maintenance Support

by Vivian Yang

JD Auto Services, JD's omnichannel car maintenance store chain, announced that it will provide free anti-virus gift bags for customers who visited its 10 locations in Beijing from Feb 1 to 5. The pack will include PPEs such as masks, gloves, sanitizers, a guidebook of anti-virus measures for car users, and some new year celebration decorations.

'Given the reoccurrence of the virus in Beijing and people's service demand in the lead up to the Spring Festival, we are also adapting our services to ensure customers can enjoy a healthy car environment,' said a spokesperson of JD Auto Services.

In addition, JD will roll out a number of car-care services in nearly 100 JD Auto Services stores in 7 cities before the Spring Festival, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Suzhou, Xi'an, Kunming and Chengdu.

Activities will include free-of-charge services for freeze point checking of the coolant, adding engine coolant, charging pole maintenance, electric vehicle rescue within 5 km of the store and more. Other promotional activities include buying 2L of windshield washer fluids at RMB 1 yuan, getting a whole car ozone sterilization service at RMB 9.9 yuan and more.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)