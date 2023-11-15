By Ben Otto

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com beat analyst estimates for quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a better performance in its main business lines and cost controls.

The Beijing-based company said Wednesday that net profit in the third quarter rose 33% from a year earlier to 7.94 billion yuan ($1.09 billion). That beat a median estimate for CNY6.94 billion in a FactSet poll of analysts.

Revenue rose 1.7% to CNY247.70 billion, slightly higher than a FactSet estimate of CNY246.43 billion.

Cost of revenues rose 0.8%, leading to a 6.6% rise in operating profit. The bottom line was also boosted by nonoperating income consisting of fair-value gains from investments, among others.

Chief Executive Sandy Xu attributed the better results partly to price competitiveness and supply-chain advantages. Chief Financial Officer Ian Su Shan said that "core categories of home appliance and electronics continued to expand market share," while general merchandise "gradually ramped momentum" in the quarter.

