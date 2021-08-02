JD com : Bulgari Stages Its Online Debut with JD.com

by Hui Zhang

JD.com and LVMH's luxury brand Bulgari, established in 1884, have launched an innovative cooperation model, as announced on August 2. Through the model customized by JD for Bulgari, consumers can type in 'Bulgari' or the brand's related products in the search bar in the JD app, and then enter Bulgari's official JD mini program to enjoy the brand's full range of products. It's the first time the Italian luxury brand has ever worked with an online third-party platform.

'JD Luxury has rich experience in providing tailored solutions for luxury brands,' said Kevin Jiang, president of International Fashion and Lifestyle. 'The cooperation between Bulgari and JD through a customized and innovative model is a brand new exploration for both of us, and both sides will explore in-depth cooperation in the future to enhance the consumer experience and better meet the personalized needs of consumers while purchasing luxury goods online.'

Many mainstream luxury brands have begun cooperating with JD, thanks to the platform's large high-quality consumer base with strong consumption power, coupled with the trend of consumers moving online to buy luxury products since the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, JD also launched premium logistics services, JD Luxury Express, to provide chauffeured hand delivery of luxury products, giving customers the joy and delight of an experience commensurate to shopping at a brand's offline store.

Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari opened his first workshop in Rome. Endlessly inspired by Rome, the Bulgari style was characterized by unusual color combinations of precious stones, exquisite craftsmanship and boundless creativity. The brand is known for its jewelry, watches, accessories and leather goods, fragrances and hotel resorts.

JD's annual active customers have exceeded 500 million as of April 1st 2021, with the number of members of JD's pioneering premium membership program, JD Plus, surpassing 20 million. During this year's 618 Grand Promotion from June 1-18th, JD reported a total transaction volume of over RMB 343.8 billion yuan, representing the strong consumption power of Chinese consumers.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)