JD com : Central Celebrates Successful 12.12 Campaign in Bangkok

by Kelly Dawson

JD's joint-venture ecommerce company JD Central (JDC) celebrated its 12.12 Year-End Campaign with an offline event in Bangkok, from Dec. 9 to 13. This marks the first time JD Central has sold products offline, offering consumers O2O experience with various products across FMCG, 3C, home appliance, fashion, fresh, etc.

Visitors at the event could choose between picking up products on site, or home delivery. JD Central also participated in a TV show with 10 celebrities to provide special entertainment with exclusive deals and coupons to viewers in Thailand.

Since launching in 2018, JDC, which is a combination of direct-to-consumer and marketplace platform, has achieved a 550% growth in the gross merchandise value (GMV) of its e-commerce platform, the company announced in September.

It has served around five million customers and is cooperating with 15,000 brands, including well-known Chinese brands Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Haier and more. Since Haier began cooperating with JDC in March of this year, its monthly sales volume has increased five times; and electronics brand TCL saw a growth in monthly sales of 10 times during the same period. Additionally, the company's ecommerce app JD CENTRAL has been downloaded eight million times.

'JDC is an atypical ecommerce player, said Vincent Yang, JDC CEO. 'The e-commerce platform is only part of the whole infrastructure and supply chain. JD provides services in retail, advertisement, fulfillment and finance. In the future, we hope to complete these four networks in Thailand.'

The 12.12 offline event was a demonstration of how JDC can extend its value beyond online ecommerce, and a celebration of the company's ongoing growth.

