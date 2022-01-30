Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  JD.com, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
JD com : Chinese New Year Grand Promotion Comes with Huge Carbon Reduction

01/30/2022 | 03:21am EST
by Xiaoqian Han

The day before the traditional "Small New Year's Day" (7 days before Chinese New Year's Day, which is also called "Big New Year's Day"), a total of 602 million items had been sold on JD.com by 5 PM on January 23. Relying on an efficient supply chain, JD.com will deliver during the Spring Festival holidays for the tenth consecutive year. At the same time, JD.com has also become the exclusive interactive partner of China Media Group (CMG) 2022 Spring Festival TV Gala.

The company has also embarked on a green "Spring Festival Delivery" program this year. With the assistance of JD's green supply chain infrastructure and carbon reduction technology, the average package can reduce carbon emissions by 400 grams through green packaging measures.

"JD.com is giving full play to its effectiveness in building green and low-carbon production and lifestyle, and using digital technology to further enhance New Year's goods efficiency during the Spring Festival delivering period," said Lijun Xin, CEO of JD Retail. "Meanwhile, the carbon emissions in warehousing, computing, packaging, transportation, and consumption are greatly reduced."

By the end of December 2021, 12 of JD's Asia No. 1 intelligent logistics parks among a total of over 40 have been equipped with photovoltaic generation systems, that can generate power of 100 MW. The green power has been used to support the operations of logistics parks and charge electric delivery vehicles.

JD Logistics has put 20,000 new energy vehicles into use in more than 50 cities across the country, and all of JD Logistics' self-owned delivery vehicles in Beijing have been replaced with new energy ones. This move means that about 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced each year, which is equivalent of the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed by 20 million trees each year.

Moreover, through a series of "green packaging" measures such as simplifying the packaging process, using recycled packaging and keeping original packing, each item can reduce emissions by an average of 400 grams.

This year's JD.com Chinese New Year Grand Promotion has more and more energy-saving products. For example, sales of electronic firecrackers continued to boom. In the first 10 days of the Promotion, sales of electronic firecrackers increased nearly 40% year-on-year. And, also in the first 10 days, the number of energy-saving LED lamps sold exceeded 1.72 million.

From the Chinese New Year Grand Promotion to today, the number of orders received by JD.com's "trade in" service increased by five times compared with the same period last year. In the past one year, the first-class energy-efficient air conditioners, refrigerators, and TVs sold by JD.com can reduce nearly 2 million tons of carbon emissions by saving electricity.

(hanxiaoqian3@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 08:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
