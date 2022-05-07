Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
55.61 USD   -6.36%
01:42aJD COM : Cloud Launches New Cloud App to Further Manage Energy and Reduce Emissions
PU
05/06JD.com Vows to ’Strive’ to Keep US Listing
MT
05/05JD.com, NIO and Other Stocks Decline as SEC Expands List Related to HFCAA
DJ
JD com : Cloud Launches New Cloud App to Further Manage Energy and Reduce Emissions

05/07/2022 | 01:42am EDT
by Doris Liu

JD Cloud recently released a new application, the "Energy and Carbon Cloud" (能碳云), which is based on its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, to further manage energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions.

Without rebuilding the existing energy management system, this cloud application can intelligently manage the indicators of energy consumption and carbon emissions. By planning systematically, it coordinates different energy sources, including renewable energy such as photovoltaic power generation, and optimizes the whole process for industrial park operators. Also, it can optimize the "power, grid, load, storage" integrated solutions in an orderly and gradual manner.

By tracking the industrial park's electricity consumption behavior, the cloud adjusts the energy consumption plan according to the analysis and prediction.

The function of carbon emission indicator management collects records of carbon emissions, carbon asset accounting, carbon monitoring and analysis, carbon trend prediction and so on. It can also predict carbon peak and carbon neutralization in real time, and provide real-time statistics on the scale of carbon assets and prediction of the remaining carbon quota. The function can also help reduce carbon emissions from equipment and designated areas through intelligent algorithm analysis, and improve the efficiency of electricity consumption with real-time monitoring of emission reduction by new power equipment such as photovoltaic power generation.

Digitalizing all the information on the IoT platform is the first step prior to using the "Energy and Carbon Cloud". For instance, the meter reading systems for electricity and cable shafts are connected to the cloud for automated meter reading; the lighting in public areas is under remote control and the relationships of electrical equipment and wiring are sorted out and kept in a digital format; the equipment operation data and environmental status data are available from the cloud to realize the integrated management of resources and environmental protection, comprehensive property and project management.

Fifty-four Asia No.1 logistics parks of JD.com across China have completed the first step, running smoothly in the cloud with unified scheduling and control of nearly 4,000 sets of energy consumption equipment. It is expected that the 54 parks will be upgraded with the "Energy and Carbon Cloud" by the end of the year as a move towards net zero carbon emissions.

(liujun215@jd.com)

JD.com Inc. published this content on 07 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 129 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2022 9 256 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
Net cash 2022 119 B 17 890 M 17 890 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 604 B 90 740 M 90 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 385 357
Free-Float 79,0%
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 395,24 CNY
Average target price 561,68 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-20.64%90 740
AMAZON.COM, INC.-31.16%1 184 373
COUPANG, INC.-59.19%21 125
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.56%17 828
ETSY, INC.-60.55%11 559
MONOTARO CO., LTD.9.65%8 662