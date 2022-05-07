JD com : Cloud Launches New Cloud App to Further Manage Energy and Reduce Emissions

by Doris Liu

JD Cloud recently released a new application, the "Energy and Carbon Cloud" (能碳云), which is based on its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, to further manage energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions.

Without rebuilding the existing energy management system, this cloud application can intelligently manage the indicators of energy consumption and carbon emissions. By planning systematically, it coordinates different energy sources, including renewable energy such as photovoltaic power generation, and optimizes the whole process for industrial park operators. Also, it can optimize the "power, grid, load, storage" integrated solutions in an orderly and gradual manner.

By tracking the industrial park's electricity consumption behavior, the cloud adjusts the energy consumption plan according to the analysis and prediction.

The function of carbon emission indicator management collects records of carbon emissions, carbon asset accounting, carbon monitoring and analysis, carbon trend prediction and so on. It can also predict carbon peak and carbon neutralization in real time, and provide real-time statistics on the scale of carbon assets and prediction of the remaining carbon quota. The function can also help reduce carbon emissions from equipment and designated areas through intelligent algorithm analysis, and improve the efficiency of electricity consumption with real-time monitoring of emission reduction by new power equipment such as photovoltaic power generation.

Digitalizing all the information on the IoT platform is the first step prior to using the "Energy and Carbon Cloud". For instance, the meter reading systems for electricity and cable shafts are connected to the cloud for automated meter reading; the lighting in public areas is under remote control and the relationships of electrical equipment and wiring are sorted out and kept in a digital format; the equipment operation data and environmental status data are available from the cloud to realize the integrated management of resources and environmental protection, comprehensive property and project management.

Fifty-four Asia No.1 logistics parks of JD.com across China have completed the first step, running smoothly in the cloud with unified scheduling and control of nearly 4,000 sets of energy consumption equipment. It is expected that the 54 parks will be upgraded with the "Energy and Carbon Cloud" by the end of the year as a move towards net zero carbon emissions.

