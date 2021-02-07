Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
JD com : Co-develops Oranges Gift Box with Yang's Fruit

02/07/2021 | 07:40am EST
by Hui Zhang

JD.com and Yang's Fruit, a fruit processing, trade and planting enterprise, co-developed a gift box of navel oranges through JD's Consumer-to-Manufacturer (C2M) initiative, which detects trends, and turns trends into products that consumers race to buy. The gift box has quickly become a hit since it was launched on JD on Jan. 20.

Navel oranges are popular among Chinese people as a gift during the Spring Festival because they symbolize good wishes for the recipients.

Based on consumption trends and consumers' demands, JD decided to work with Yang's Fruit to co-develop navel orange gift boxes.

Relying on its market insights, and leveraging technology advantages, JD predicted the sales volume, and confirmed the supply in advance to further reduce costs in the supply chain and improve the efficiency of production capacity.

Thanks to a beforehand analysis, the co-developed gift box containing the best quality navel oranges at as low as RMB 24.9 yuan was widely welcomed by JD's consumers and sales of the gift box increased by 90% YOY from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.

'JD's big data accurately predicted product sales, allowing us to make targeted adjustments in procurement, packaging, and overall planning of production lines and supply chains to achieve cost reduction and efficiency,' said a spokesperson from Yang's Fruit.

JD has also worked with various fruit processing companies to successfully co-develop strawberries, apples and cherries through its C2M initiative.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 12:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
