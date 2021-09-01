Log in
JD com : Contributes to 5G's Profound Impact across Industries

09/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
by Yuchuan Wang

During the 2021 World 5G Convention held on August 31 in Beijing, Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail said that 5G has become a 'must,' and the accelerator of industrial development; its technology and applications are profoundly impacting the user experience and the process of industrial development.

JD is playing a significant role in supporting 5G expansion in China. On the one hand, JD has provided operators and 5G device enterprises with industrial support; it is also bringing 5G shopping experiences to customers, and leading the technological innovation of 5G in multiple areas.

In the first half of 2021, sales volume of 5G mobile phones on JD increased 400% year on year. As of the end of August, transaction volume of TVs with 5G network capability increased 100% year on year on JD; and at the same time, 5G routers increased by 120%.

From January to July this year, the number of 5G brands on JD increased by 104% compared with the same period last year, and the number of 5G products increased by 158%, and users increased by 95% during the same time, indicating the development of 5G is experiencing from a quantitative to qualitative change.

JD has built a series of 5G applications in e-commerce and retail scenarios. For example, the company provides AR/VR shopping solutions, livestreaming and cloud shelf solutions based on 5G technology to offline retail partners and more in various industries.

In 2019, JD Logistics put into use China's first 5G-powered smart logistics park in Beijing. Since 2020, the company has enabled full operation of warehousing robots powered by 5G in a demo lab at a warehouse. It is expected that by the end of 2021, JD Logistics will be able to launch 5G-enabled warehousing robots at scale, and establish standard warehouse, logistics park and 5G smart logistics products and solutions.

At JD Health, 5G is utilized in smart healthcare services. The 'family doctor guardian star' smart speaker, integrated with JD Health's 'Family Doctor' telemedicine service program, enables customers to use voice commands to call their designated general practitioner under this program for video or telephone consultations and make face-to-face appointments.

Utilizing 5G, JD's 'Industrial Brain', which is equipped with sensors and AI algorithms, can help accelerate the time of quality assurance (QA) procedure in the manufacturing industry by nearly 15 times.

JD.com will fully open up its digital technologies and capabilities including 5G technology, and work closely with partners to accelerate the application of 5G into various industries for further growth.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 11:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
