JD com : Data Reveals Gift Consumption Trends

by Hui Zhang

In a latest released report, JD analyzed consumption big data, finding patients, lovers and children to be the most important targets of Chinese gift-giving, and people born in and after 1985 becoming the major consumption force of gifts, accounting for 70% of the total number of gift-giving consumers on JD.

From a geographical perspective, Guangdong, Beijing and Jiangsu dominated the top three areas in gift consumption in 2020 in terms of spending power, with Hubei province recovering significantly in the second half of the year and again ranked among the top 10. JD's data shows that gift consumption represents regional characteristics. For example, consumers in western China prefer to buy sports, outdoor products, beauty, and skin care products; and consumers in eastern China like to buy luxury products and jewelry; while top sales for porcelain in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, have propelled the province to lead the country in terms of consumption in the field of artwork.

According to a survey of over 1,000 people, 70% of JD consumers under 35 years old said that their major targets of gift-giving are parents, lovers and children, which account for about 25%, 20% and 17% respectively.

According to JD's data, in addition to 618 and Single's Day grand promotion, Valentine's Day, Chinese Valentine's Day (July 7 of the lunar calendar), and National Day/Mid-Autumn Festival have become the key occasions for gift consumption. Taking the consumption difference between different age groups on Chinese Valentine's Day for example, Generation Z consumers (16-25 years old) prefer to buy sports, outdoor products and perfume and makeup, while people aged 26-35 are more likely to buy luxury goods, perfume and makeup, and consumers over 35 years old tend to buy products such as healthcare, artwork, watches and jewelry.

In terms of purchasing channels, young people prefer to shop from e-commerce platforms, accounting for 80% of the total gift consumption number; and people over 56 years old also choose to shop online thanks to JD's logistics advantages. Quality guarantee and authenticity are the most import elements for consumers to consider, and young consumers pay more attention to exquisite packaging and customized services.

In general, gift consumption has sped up due to the consumption acceleration during the pandemic in 2020, and thanks to JD's logistics advantages and quality guarantee.

