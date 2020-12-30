Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : Data Reveals Gift Consumption Trends

12/30/2020 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Hui Zhang

In a latest released report, JD analyzed consumption big data, finding patients, lovers and children to be the most important targets of Chinese gift-giving, and people born in and after 1985 becoming the major consumption force of gifts, accounting for 70% of the total number of gift-giving consumers on JD.

From a geographical perspective, Guangdong, Beijing and Jiangsu dominated the top three areas in gift consumption in 2020 in terms of spending power, with Hubei province recovering significantly in the second half of the year and again ranked among the top 10. JD's data shows that gift consumption represents regional characteristics. For example, consumers in western China prefer to buy sports, outdoor products, beauty, and skin care products; and consumers in eastern China like to buy luxury products and jewelry; while top sales for porcelain in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, have propelled the province to lead the country in terms of consumption in the field of artwork.

According to a survey of over 1,000 people, 70% of JD consumers under 35 years old said that their major targets of gift-giving are parents, lovers and children, which account for about 25%, 20% and 17% respectively.

According to JD's data, in addition to 618 and Single's Day grand promotion, Valentine's Day, Chinese Valentine's Day (July 7 of the lunar calendar), and National Day/Mid-Autumn Festival have become the key occasions for gift consumption. Taking the consumption difference between different age groups on Chinese Valentine's Day for example, Generation Z consumers (16-25 years old) prefer to buy sports, outdoor products and perfume and makeup, while people aged 26-35 are more likely to buy luxury goods, perfume and makeup, and consumers over 35 years old tend to buy products such as healthcare, artwork, watches and jewelry.

In terms of purchasing channels, young people prefer to shop from e-commerce platforms, accounting for 80% of the total gift consumption number; and people over 56 years old also choose to shop online thanks to JD's logistics advantages. Quality guarantee and authenticity are the most import elements for consumers to consider, and young consumers pay more attention to exquisite packaging and customized services.

In general, gift consumption has sped up due to the consumption acceleration during the pandemic in 2020, and thanks to JD's logistics advantages and quality guarantee.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 06:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JD.COM, INC.
01:05aJD COM : Data Reveals Gift Consumption Trends
PU
12/29JD COM : Continues Poverty Alleviation Efforts in Inner Mongolia
PU
12/29JD COM : WRC Features JD Health's Doctors as Retail's Frontline Heroes
PU
12/29JD COM : Shares Jump 4% on Purchase of 5% Stake in Hong Kong-listed Dili Group f..
MT
12/29JD COM : OLAY Collaborates with JD Live to Attract More Young Customers
PU
12/29MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Softer Midday, Key Indexes Near Record Levels
MT
12/29EHang ADRs in Focus as China Set to Roll out Standard for Express Delivery by..
MT
12/29JD COM : Opens First Computer and Digital Products Store for Hit Products
PU
12/28JD COM : Health to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Services
PU
12/28JD COM : Dr. Kevin Lv Shared JD's Vision in Southeast Asia on Deloitte's Podcast
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 740 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2020 25 373 M 3 888 M 3 888 M
Net cash 2020 90 181 M 13 820 M 13 820 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 872 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 641,26 CNY
Last Close Price 562,49 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.131.65%133 506
AMAZON.COM, INC.79.78%1 647 731
WAYFAIR INC.158.23%23 691
ETSY, INC.299.57%22 459
MONOTARO CO., LTD.85.77%12 843
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.43%8 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ