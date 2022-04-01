JD com : Deploys Omni-Channel Efforts in Shanghai COVID Lockdown

Vivian Yang

JD.com is mobilizing both online and offline resources to ensure stable supplies of fresh produce and life necessities amid the COVID lockdown in Shanghai that is planned for nine days from March 28th to April 5th.

Fresh food:

JD's omni-channel supermarket SEVEN FRESH formed rapid collaboration with major vegetable and breeding bases and factories across the country to transport supplies, such as fruits, vegetables, rice, flours, cooking oil, milk, frozen food and other life necessities to stores in Shanghai. So far the supply to affected areas has been doubled and even tripled than the normal amount to meet the local demand surge.

In the meantime, a number of virus prevention and disinfection measures are strictly followed throughout the preparation of fresh produce in the supermarkets from sorting, cleaning, cutting, packaging to labeling. All staff are required to have a "green health code" to work in the stores or deliver orders to neighborhoods. Imported cold-chain products are sampled for nucleic acid tests and receipts are kept for traceability.

A SEVEN FRESH store in Shanghai

Telemedicine:

JD Health launched free online health consultation services for residents in lockdown areas. Doctors from several departments, including respiratory medicine, gastroenterology, pediatrics, gynecology, psychiatry and more, joined the voluntary activity to provide the public with health guidance and psychological support via the internet.

JD Pharmacy has prepared sufficient stock of medicines, disinfection products and other healthcare supplies and ensure their delivery in a timely manner.

On-demand delivery:

To ensure online orders of people in lockdown areas can be fulfilled with no delay, JD's local on-demand retail services including JD Daojia (JDDJ) and Shop Now prioritized supplies and delivery manpower. Currently, the majority of supermarkets, fruit shops, vegetable markets, drug stores, and other retailers are maintaining normal online operations on JDDJ to serve local residents.

Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group of which JD.com is a majority shareholder, summoned couriers around Shanghai to ensure enough delivery capabilities in the downtown area while the company provides considerable personal care measures and subsidies to incentivize and safeguard the frontline workers. Couriers are equipped with Dada's smart logistics system to follow algorithm-guided delivery routes with parcels prepared directly from warehouses and orders of the same destinations combined to enhance fulfillment efficiency.

Donations:

As soon as the lockdown started, JD Fresh and JD Logistics have donated 68,000 items of fresh milk, fruits, vegetables, meat products and more to meet the immediate demand spike.

Dada Group sent 400 boxes of disinfectants and 80 boxes of antimicrobial spray and other virus prevention materials to the Shanghai Red Cross to be used for the re-opening of schools.

