JD com : Digits to Publish a Book on Industrial Digitalization

JD Digits Research Institute will publish a new book in Chinese language by CITIC Publishing House titled Industrial Digitalization in January 2021. With COVID-19 ramping up digital transformation across sectors, the book is expected to provide valuable insights and practical guidance for both traditional and emerging industries as they gather pace in going digital.

The book argues that under China's dual circulation economic strategy, which involves industrial upgrading and tapping into the country's huge domestic market, the digital economy will serve as a golden key to start a new engine for the transformation and development of China's economy.

The institute, led by Dr. Jianguang Shen, Chief Economist of JD Digits and the lead author of the book, focuses on the studies of macroeconomics, industries and digital technologies based on the tech giant's vast data resources.

'The development of industrial digitalization is centered on data, supported by technological advancement and driven by the goal of higher production efficiency. In the digital era, every industry deserves to be digitally reinvented, and this momentum is also key for China's economy to break the growing bottleneck and pursue high-quality growth,' the book notes in the preface.

Across 15 chapters, the book demonstrates a comprehensive grasp of the status quo and prospect of China's digital industrial transformation. It dives into the key technologies behind the rise of the digital economy such as AI, big data, block chain, 5G, IoT and more, and proposes a path forward through concrete actions for digital industrial reforms.

Also examined in the book are a string of real-world cases with the use of digital technologies in the fields of finance, city planning, farming, marketing, consumption, payment and more, in order to explore the second growth curve for each sector.

The main trends to accelerate industrial digitalization in the coming years are the power of data, traditional enterprises' integration with technology platforms, and synergy with government and city projects, according to Dr. Shen.

The book is co-authored by Tian Jin and Jin Gong, both senior researchers of JD Digits Research Center.

