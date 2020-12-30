Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/30 10:30:15 am
87.575 USD   +1.67%
10:27aChina Fines Alibaba, JD.com, Vipshop Over Pricing Complaints
DJ
10:13aIN-DEPTH REPORT : JD Health's Footprint on Diabetes Management
PU
10:13aJD COM : Digits to Publish a Book on Industrial Digitalization
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : Digits to Publish a Book on Industrial Digitalization

12/30/2020 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Vivian Yang

JD Digits Research Institute will publish a new book in Chinese language by CITIC Publishing House titled Industrial Digitalization in January 2021. With COVID-19 ramping up digital transformation across sectors, the book is expected to provide valuable insights and practical guidance for both traditional and emerging industries as they gather pace in going digital.

The book 'Industrial Digitalization' will be published in January 2021 in Chinese language

The book argues that under China's dual circulation economic strategy, which involves industrial upgrading and tapping into the country's huge domestic market, the digital economy will serve as a golden key to start a new engine for the transformation and development of China's economy.

The institute, led by Dr. Jianguang Shen, Chief Economist of JD Digits and the lead author of the book, focuses on the studies of macroeconomics, industries and digital technologies based on the tech giant's vast data resources.

Dr. Jianguang Shen, Chief Economist of JD Digits and the lead author of the book

'The development of industrial digitalization is centered on data, supported by technological advancement and driven by the goal of higher production efficiency. In the digital era, every industry deserves to be digitally reinvented, and this momentum is also key for China's economy to break the growing bottleneck and pursue high-quality growth,' the book notes in the preface.

Across 15 chapters, the book demonstrates a comprehensive grasp of the status quo and prospect of China's digital industrial transformation. It dives into the key technologies behind the rise of the digital economy such as AI, big data, block chain, 5G, IoT and more, and proposes a path forward through concrete actions for digital industrial reforms.

Also examined in the book are a string of real-world cases with the use of digital technologies in the fields of finance, city planning, farming, marketing, consumption, payment and more, in order to explore the second growth curve for each sector.

The main trends to accelerate industrial digitalization in the coming years are the power of data, traditional enterprises' integration with technology platforms, and synergy with government and city projects, according to Dr. Shen.

The book is co-authored by Tian Jin and Jin Gong, both senior researchers of JD Digits Research Center.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 15:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JD.COM, INC.
10:27aChina Fines Alibaba, JD.com, Vipshop Over Pricing Complaints
DJ
10:13aIN-DEPTH REPORT : JD Health's Footprint on Diabetes Management
PU
10:13aJD COM : Digits to Publish a Book on Industrial Digitalization
PU
09:08aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:42aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
08:33aIN-DEPTH REPORT : JD's e-Sports: A Golden Bridge Connecting Customers and Manufa..
PU
07:26aJD COM : Explores Spin-Off of JD Cloud & AI Business
MT
07:19aMARKET CHATTER : China's Anti-Trust Agency Fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipsho..
MT
04:53aJD COM : Helps Elderly with Digital Service System in Tianjin
PU
04:33aJD COM : Couriers Trivia and Significant Stories
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 740 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2020 25 373 M 3 890 M 3 890 M
Net cash 2020 90 181 M 13 827 M 13 827 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 872 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 641,26 CNY
Last Close Price 562,49 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.144.45%133 506
AMAZON.COM, INC.79.78%1 666 817
WAYFAIR INC.158.23%23 207
ETSY, INC.299.57%22 319
MONOTARO CO., LTD.85.77%13 030
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.43%8 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ