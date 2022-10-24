JD.com Down Over 18%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (JD) is currently at $34.34, down $7.81 or 18.53%
--Would be lowest close since Dec. 13, 2019, when it closed at $34.00
--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to May 22, 2014)
--Currently down three of the past four days
--Currently down two consecutive days; down 18.55% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 11, 2022, when it fell 23.09%
--Down 31.73% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to May 22, 2014)
--Down 50.99% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to May 22, 2014)
--Down 67.87% from its all-time closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021
--Down 59.24% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $84.25
--Down 62.49% from its 52-week closing high of $91.55 on Nov. 19, 2021
--Would be a new 52-week closing low
--Traded as low as $33.17; lowest intraday level since March 16, 2020, when it hit $32.70
--Down 21.3% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to May 22, 2014)
--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:45:11 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-24-22 1109ET