  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  JD.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-10-24 am EDT
35.92 USD   -14.78%
08:31aChinese US-Listed Shares Down Pre-Bell Amid Concerns About Xi's State-Focused Policies
MT
06:02aHong Kong-Listed Chinese Tech Stocks Tumble Nearly 10% on Xi’s Leadership Reshuffle
MT
10/14Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
JD.com Down Over 18%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 11:10am EDT
JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (JD) is currently at $34.34, down $7.81 or 18.53%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 13, 2019, when it closed at $34.00

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to May 22, 2014)

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 18.55% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 11, 2022, when it fell 23.09%

--Down 31.73% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to May 22, 2014)

--Down 50.99% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to May 22, 2014)

--Down 67.87% from its all-time closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

--Down 59.24% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $84.25

--Down 62.49% from its 52-week closing high of $91.55 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $33.17; lowest intraday level since March 16, 2020, when it hit $32.70

--Down 21.3% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to May 22, 2014)

--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:45:11 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1109ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. -14.99% 35.575 Delayed Quote.-39.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.10% 11315 Real-time Quote.-30.70%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.05% 10849.15 Real-time Quote.-30.59%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 067 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2022 8 532 M 1 178 M 1 178 M
Net cash 2022 102 B 14 023 M 14 023 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 466 B 64 399 M 64 399 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 385 357
Free-Float 80,1%
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 305,18 CNY
Average target price 567,86 CNY
Spread / Average Target 86,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-39.85%64 399
AMAZON.COM, INC.-28.43%1 215 579
COUPANG, INC.-45.58%28 249
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.86%19 153
ETSY, INC.-53.91%12 776
MONOTARO CO., LTD.8.06%7 512