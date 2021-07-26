JD.com Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (JD) is currently at $66.16, down $6.13 or 8.48%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 14, 2020, when it closed at $62.06

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 11.26%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 12.84% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it fell 13.42%

-- Down 17.1% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2016, when it fell 19.32%

-- Down 24.73% year-to-date

-- Down 38.1% from its all-time closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 5.38% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2020), when it closed at $62.78

-- Down 38.1% from its 52-week closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 8.14% from its 52-week closing low of $61.18 on Aug. 11, 2020

-- Traded as low as $65.29; lowest intraday level since Aug. 17, 2020, when it hit $62.60

-- Down 9.68% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 17.65%

-- Third worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:36:23 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 1458ET