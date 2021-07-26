Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD.com Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

07/26/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (JD) is currently at $66.16, down $6.13 or 8.48%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 14, 2020, when it closed at $62.06

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 11.26%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 12.84% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it fell 13.42%

-- Down 17.1% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2016, when it fell 19.32%

-- Down 24.73% year-to-date

-- Down 38.1% from its all-time closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 5.38% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2020), when it closed at $62.78

-- Down 38.1% from its 52-week closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 8.14% from its 52-week closing low of $61.18 on Aug. 11, 2020

-- Traded as low as $65.29; lowest intraday level since Aug. 17, 2020, when it hit $62.60

-- Down 9.68% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 17.65%

-- Third worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:36:23 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 1458ET

All news about JD.COM, INC.
02:59pJD.com Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 --..
DJ
05:38aJD COM : SEVEN FRESH Opens Fourth Store in Chengdu Inside Subway Station
PU
05:18aJD COM : Puts Logistics Drones in Henan for Disaster-Relief
PU
07/25MARKET CHATTER : China Calls Out Alibaba, Meituan, JD.com Over Fake Reviews
MT
07/22JD COM : Donations from JD's Warehouses in Henan Reach Stranded Passengers and H..
PU
07/21JD COM : Rescue Supplies Rush to Rain-Ravaged Henan from Local Warehouses
PU
07/20JD NEWS ROUNDUP VOL. 13 : Givenchy, Beyond Meat and a JD.com Pay Raise
PU
07/20JD COM : Cloud Releases Industry's First Hybrid Cloud Operation System
PU
07/19JD COM : Givenchy Beauty Unveils Flagship Store on JD.com
PU
07/18China Auctions Off 99% of Insurer Anbang For Over $5 Billion
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 953 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2021 10 914 M 1 684 M 1 684 M
Net cash 2021 126 B 19 429 M 19 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 79,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 725 B 112 B 112 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 468,50 CNY
Average target price 653,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-17.76%121 018
AMAZON.COM, INC.12.27%1 715 437
WAYFAIR INC.26.44%33 500
ETSY, INC.17.40%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-13.64%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC29.51%11 872