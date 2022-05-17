Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
53.67 USD   +4.15%
12:44aJD Logistics Narrows Loss in Q1 as Revenue Jumps 22%
MT
05/17JD.com Drops on Uncertain Demand Outlook Amid China Lockdowns
DJ
05/17JD.com Swings to Loss in Q1; Revenue Rises at Slowest Pace on Record; Shares Slump 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD.com Drops on Uncertain Demand Outlook Amid China Lockdowns

05/17/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


Shares of e-commerce company JD.com fell in early Asian trade after analysts cut target prices amid guidance for softer second-quarter demand, largely due to the effects of pandemic-related lockdowns in China.

JD.com's Hong Kong-listed shares fell as much as 4.5% to 205.20 Hong Kong dollars (US$26.14) early Wednesday, a day after the company reported a first-quarter earnings beat, while also flagging concerns about demand going forward.

Citi analysts flagged the strict Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai as a concern, noting management's comments about the effects of the pandemic on operations in the second quarter.

Due to JD.com's exposure to higher-tier Chinese cities, warehouse lockdowns and logistics bottlenecks have resulted in a "significant impact" for JD.com in the second quarter to date, Citi analysts wrote.

Outlook in the current quarter "remains uncertain," they added. Citi kept its buy rating, but cut its target price on JD.com's U.S.-traded ADSs to $90 from $97. The ADSs last closed 4.2% higher at $54.67 amid a broad-based rally in technology shares in the U.S.

Daiwa Capital analysts John Choi and Candis Chan said in a research note that various uncertainties are likely to continue to cloud JD.com's growth outlook, noting that order cancellations spiked in April and May.

The Japanese investment bank cut its target price on JD.com's Hong Kong-listed shares to HK$305 from HK$365. It kept its buy rating, saying JD.com should be able to stage a "strong comeback once the macro situation improves."

Nomura maintained its buy rating and target price of US$77 on the ADSs. It noted management's guidance for flat-to-slight-growth in second-quarter revenue, but said JD.com remains its preferred name in the China e-commerce space.

It added that JD.com is likely a long-term beneficiary from the lockdowns given that it was "one of the few e-commerce platforms" able to provide some limited services in the affected regions, while many other platforms suspended services.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 2350ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. 4.15% 53.67 Delayed Quote.-23.41%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.93% 857 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.23% 880 Delayed Quote.0.23%
All news about JD.COM, INC.
12:44aJD Logistics Narrows Loss in Q1 as Revenue Jumps 22%
MT
05/17JD.com Drops on Uncertain Demand Outlook Amid China Lockdowns
DJ
05/17JD.com Swings to Loss in Q1; Revenue Rises at Slowest Pace on Record; Shares Slump 4%
MT
05/17JD.com Posts Better-Than-Expected First-Quarter Earnings Driven by Revenue Gains
MT
05/17SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
05/17TRANSCRIPT : JD.com, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
05/17JD.com's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05/17Earnings Flash (JD) JD.COM Reports Q1 EPS $0.40
MT
05/17JD.com Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
05/17JD.com ADS Rise After Higher 1Q Sales
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 101 B 163 B 163 B
Net income 2022 5 901 M 876 M 876 M
Net cash 2022 59 038 M 8 762 M 8 762 M
P/E ratio 2022 96,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 552 B 82 000 M 82 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 385 357
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 361,61 CNY
Average target price 566,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-23.41%82 000
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.80%1 127 431
COUPANG, INC.-57.01%22 259
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.08%18 445
ETSY, INC.-59.78%11 011
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.70%7 761