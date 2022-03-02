Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JD com : Explore Academy Excels at World's Top Robotic Arm Competition

03/02/2022 | 05:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Yiming Yan

SAPIEN (SimulAted Part-based Interactive ENvironment) ManiSkill (Manipulation Skill) Challenge 2021, the world's top robotic arm competition, recently announced the results and final rankings, in which the team "Silver-Bullet-3D" from the Vision and Multimedia Lab of JD Explore Academy ranked the top two in all three tracks.

The ManiSkill challenge builds four tasks out of a large and diversified set of articulated objects in order to demonstrate the ability to employ artificial intelligence (AI) technology in real scenarios like robotic arm control.

Silver-Bullet-3D took first place in both the 'No Interaction Track' and the 'No Restriction Track' of the challenge. No interaction track requires the solution to only use the demonstration trajectories provided. In order to model the complex texture and structural information of the robotic arm and the manipulated object, the participating team proposed a solution based on imitation learning, which consists of two main modules, behavioral cloning with direct imitation behavior and offline augmented learning, as well as a transformer-based relational modeling network.

The no-restriction track allows participants to do whatever they wish, such as labeling new data, creating a new setting, and so on. In response, the team proposed a heuristic rule-based solution (HRM), which decomposes a complex operation task into a series of subtasks. The solution received first place in the official evaluation, with a margin of 23.8 percent over second place.

JD Explore Academy has been awarded 18 patents in the field of computer vision technology, and its core members have published 180 more papers at premier AI conferences. What's more, JD Explore Academy won the Best Demonstration Award for its multimodal interaction digital human technology and the Best Open-Source Project Award for its cross-modal analysis technology at the 29th ACM International Conference on Multimedia.

The SAPIEN ManiSkill Challenge was organized by UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, and Stanford University at ICLR (International Conference on Learning Representations) 2022, the world's leading conference on machine learning. Thirty teams from globally renowned organizations and colleges participated in the event.

(yanyiming1@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
05:37aJD COM : Explore Academy Excels at World's Top Robotic Arm Competition
PU
03/01JD COM : Auto Livestreams in ExxonMobil's Lab, Presenting Product Traceability
PU
03/01JD COM : Allies with Lagardere to Enter into Duty-Free Cooperation with CNSC
PU
03/01JD COM : Venture of JD, Lagardere Enters Into Duty-Free Cooperation With CNSC
PU
02/28JD.com Extends Offer Period for Takeover of China Logistics Property
MT
02/28JD COM : Health Launches All-Round Service for Patients with Rare Diseases
PU
02/28JD.com Secures Regulatory Nod for Investment in Chinese Retail Platform Dada Nexus
MT
02/25JD.com and Dada Announce Progress Update on Investment in Dada
AQ
02/25JD COM : Kering Group's High-end Jewelry Brand Qeelin Launches Flagship Store on JD.com
PU
02/25JD COM : Estee Lauder's Male Skin Care Brand, LAB SERIES, Unveils Flagship Store On JD
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 949 B 150 B 113 B
Net income 2021 3 164 M 501 M 376 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 426 M 13 068 M
P/E ratio 2021 277x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 714 B 113 B 84 867 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 462,68 CNY
Average target price 648,61 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.4.61%113 171
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.34%1 562 793
ETSY, INC.-28.05%19 676
WAYFAIR INC.-30.25%14 769
MONOTARO CO., LTD.3.71%9 267
ZOZO, INC.-9.47%8 453