    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
56.54 USD   -0.98%
04/07China's Largest Tech Companies Have More Employees vs. Nine Months Ago, Regulator Says
DJ
04/07Meituan, JD.com Deploy Self-Driving Delivery Robots in Locked-Down Shanghai
MT
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
JD.com: Four Robotic Shops “ochama” Have Been Launched in the Netherlands

04/11/2022 | 06:41am EDT
by Yuchuan Wang

During the 2022 World Retail Congress held in Italy from April 5th to 7th, Pass Lei, general manager of ochama at JD.com, announced that since January of this year the company has launched four robotic shops in the Netherlands, located in Leiden, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht.

As the pandemic is reshaping consumers' shopping behaviors, digitalization has been put in the spotlight for global retailers. "We hope to help customers explore an extraordinary shopping experience through technology and service innovation, and create a sustainable future," said Lei.

[Link]

It is not only the chain's in-store robots that enable such efficiency. JD's warehouse in Rotterdam spans an area of nearly 20,000 square meters. Equipped with automated systems, it can process 15,000 parcels a day.

Thanks to the application of supply chain technologies, ochama brings down the product price by an extra 10% to benefit the chain's member customers.

Ochama is JD's first physical retail store launched in Europe. The omni-channel model allows shoppers to purchase a full range of products including fresh produce online through ochama's App, and pick it up offline with the help of various robots such as robotic arms and automated ground vehicles. Customers can also choose to have their orders delivered the next day to their doorsteps by paying a small fee.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
04/07JD.com Promotes President to CEO
MT
04/07HP, Lamb Weston rise; JD.com, AvalonBay fall
AQ
04/07JD.com Promotes President to CEO Role; Richard Liu to Remain Chairman; Stock Lower
MT
04/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 7, 2022
04/07JD COM : Announces Management and Board Changes - Form 6-K
PU
04/07JD COM : Health Supports UNAIDS China on HIV and HPV Prevention Work
PU
04/07JD.com Promotes its President Lei Xu to CEO
MT
Financials
Sales 2021 950 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 3 085 M 485 M 485 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 285 M 17 285 M
P/E ratio 2021 218x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 550 B 86 424 M 86 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,6%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 359,81 CNY
Average target price 569,66 CNY
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-19.31%86 424
AMAZON.COM, INC.-7.35%1 571 245
COUPANG, INC.-39.45%31 233
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.60%20 886
ETSY, INC.-46.75%14 810
OCADO GROUP PLC-25.86%12 003