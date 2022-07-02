Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
65.95 USD   +2.69%
JD com : French Brand Longchamp Opens Flagship Store on JD.com

07/02/2022 | 02:33am EDT
by Doris Liu

Longchamp officially launched its flagship store on JD.com on July 2, offering a wide selection of fashion items including bags and accessories, further enriching JD Luxury's brand pool.

Longchamp's core business is women's handbags. The iconic Le Pliage nylon bag with Russian leather flap and shoulder handles, Le Pliage Cuir leather bag and the latest autumn/winter collection are all available in JD's online flagship store.

Notably, the cooperation between Longchamp and JD is in the vendor-managed inventory (VMI) model, a new initiative by JD Luxury that allows the brand to run the store with independent operation, meanwhile enjoying the warehousing and logistics services offered by JD Logistics.

Longchamp was established by Jean Cassegrain in Paris in 1948, and has gradually become a fashion and leather house in France.

To date, more than 300 luxury brands have opened official flagship stores on JD.com, covering such categories as bags, apparel, footwear, jewelry, watches and so on. JD Luxury will be devoted to expanding the matrix of big brands in the future and bringing consumers a more diversified and unique quality of life.

(liujun215@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
