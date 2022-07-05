Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
65.95 USD   +2.69%
JD com : Fresh Commits to Sustainable Marine Development

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
by Mengyang He

Upon invitation from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), JD.com's fresh food business JD Fresh recently attended the North Atlantic Seafood Forum, one of the world's largest seafood business conferences. Yu Feng, head of overseas direct procurement for meat, poultry and seafood at JD Fresh shared JD Fresh's best practices in sustainable development for the ocean.

The North Atlantic Seafood Forum

"To tackle the problem of overfishing and reduce bycatch, JD Fresh teams up with responsible suppliers and processors worldwide to jointly set targets," Yu Feng said. "JD Fresh also encourages its suppliers to achieve sustainability standards and certifications."

Partners of JD Fresh

With products from over 13,100 brands from 50 countries and regions, JD Fresh now has a user base of 92 million. "By leveraging search engine optimization (SEO) on the JD App, JD Fresh can give exposure to sustainable seafood products with the MSC blue ecolabel," Yu Feng explained. "It will reinforce consumer awareness with the concept of sustainability and eco-friendliness."

For example, JD Fresh launched more than 70 sustainable seafood products with the MSC blue ecolabel at an MSC sustainable seafood event last year.

MSC Certified Manila Clams

In addition, "by working with international organizations, JD Fresh will continue to provide sustainable aquatic products with access to the Chinese market, and further diversify its selection of products," added Yu Feng.

(hemengyang5@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 082 B 161 B 161 B
Net income 2022 5 583 M 833 M 833 M
Net cash 2022 101 B 15 126 M 15 126 M
P/E ratio 2022 136x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 675 B 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 390 000
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 441,93 CNY
Average target price 561,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
