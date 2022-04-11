Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
56.54 USD   -0.98%
04/07China's Largest Tech Companies Have More Employees vs. Nine Months Ago, Regulator Says
DJ
04/07Meituan, JD.com Deploy Self-Driving Delivery Robots in Locked-Down Shanghai
MT
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Fresh Launches Premium Australian Beef Products

04/11/2022 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Mengyang He

JD Fresh, JD.com's fresh food business, recently launched full blood Wagyu M9+ beef products in collaboration with Rangers Valley, one of the world's most respected premium marbled beef producers. All the beef products will be imported from Australia and selected by experienced JD Fresh buyers.

Full blood Wagyu M9+ beef from Rangers Valley

"The transaction volume of Australian steak products account for 53 percent of that of imported steak products on JD.com," Xiaozhou Zhou, general manager of JD Fresh, added. "JD Fresh is committed to providing top-notch fresh food to our consumers. The collaboration with Rangers Valley will meet more potential needs for meat-lovers through JD.com. In the future, we will also focus on the U.S. market to bring more premium meat products to our consumers."

According to the statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China, China has replaced the United States as the world's largest beef importer since 2018. China's beef import volume has been mounting each year, reaching 10 billion US dollars in 2020. However, beef products from Australia accounted for approximately 12 percent. In order to further expand the Chinese market, Rangers Valley has focused on China's high-end retail market.

"JD.com will be featuring infinite ribeye and striploin cuts in its online offering. Rangers Valley is excited to see this new opportunity for Infinite Wagyu to reach the kitchens of discerning JD customers," noted Andrew Moore, Manager of Beef Division of Rangers Valley.

Cattle from Rangers Valley

Originated in 1838 in Australia, Rangers Valley is committed to providing Australian beef with premium quality to consumers. As the representative of Wagyu beef brand, Rangers Valley's products enjoy a global reputation, and they used to be exclusively served in MICHELIN-starred restaurants and high-end hotels.

(hemengyang5@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
04/07China's Largest Tech Companies Have More Employees vs. Nine Months Ago, Regulator Says
DJ
04/07Meituan, JD.com Deploy Self-Driving Delivery Robots in Locked-Down Shanghai
MT
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/07JD.com Promotes President to CEO
MT
04/07HP, Lamb Weston rise; JD.com, AvalonBay fall
AQ
04/07JD.com Promotes President to CEO Role; Richard Liu to Remain Chairman; Stock Lower
MT
04/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 7, 2022
04/07JD COM : Announces Management and Board Changes - Form 6-K
PU
04/07JD COM : Health Supports UNAIDS China on HIV and HPV Prevention Work
PU
04/07JD.com Promotes its President Lei Xu to CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 950 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 3 085 M 485 M 485 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 285 M 17 285 M
P/E ratio 2021 218x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 550 B 86 424 M 86 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 359,81 CNY
Average target price 571,47 CNY
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-19.31%86 424
AMAZON.COM, INC.-7.35%1 571 245
COUPANG, INC.-39.45%31 233
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.60%20 886
ETSY, INC.-46.75%14 810
OCADO GROUP PLC-25.86%12 003