  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

JD com : Fresh Partners with World's Largest Meat Supplier JBS

12/27/2021 | 06:27am EST
by Mengyang He

JBS, the world's largest meat supplier, partnered with JD Fresh, JD.com's fresh food business, marking the Brazil-based meat supplier's first foray into retail business in China. Under the partnership, JBS will launch a flagship store on JD.com.

With 220 factories across the world, JBS offers a wide selection of beef products from many countries, such as Brazil, the United States, Australia, and more.

Through the partnership, JD Fresh will help JBS connect with over 500 million customers on JD.com, providing Chinese consumers with diverse and high-quality choices of meat.

Beef product from JBS

According to JBS, its beef exports to China account for 20%-30% of China's total beef imports, and data from China's General Administration of Customs shows China's meat imports grew by 59.6% YOY in 2020, totaling $30.73 billion US dollars.

To ensure meat freshness and supply chain stability, JD Fresh will also purchase directly from JBS's factories in Brazil on a regular basis. With JD's cold chain logistics and pandemic preventive measures in place, including the blockchain-based tracing system, JD Fresh strictly controls each step of the process, from packaging, shipping and storage, all the way to delivery. By scanning a QR code attached to the product, customers are able to have an easy access to the information on the product origin, customs clearance, distribution date, and more.

JD cold chain truck

JD Fresh will continue to work with JBS to explore pathways for direct-purchase from Uruguay, Argentina, and other countries.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 11:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
