JD com : Green Stream “Plogging” Event Kicks Off in Guangzhou to Promote Sustai …

by Yuchuan Wang

Sixty environmentalists joined hands with JD Green Stream Initiative in Guangzhou on December 26th to jog on Phoenix mountain while picking up rubbish on their route. The 4.7km jogging event was the kick-off of JD's one-month Green Stream Plogging activity, which will go to 10 cities in Southern China including cities of Shenzhen, Nanning, Xiamen, Sanya and others.

A combination of 'jogging' and 'plocka upp' (Swedish for 'to pick up'), Plogging was initiated in Sweden around 2016 and then spread to the world, following increased concern about global plastic pollution. JD started its Green Stream Plogging initiative in 2018, with an aim to encourage people to make efforts toward sustaining the natural environment.

A plogger picks up wastes when jogging

'We hope everyone can participate in protecting our planet and make it a daily routine.' said Yanping Su, head of marketing at JD Logistics' Southern China branch.

JD.com is pioneering the ecosystem approach to green supply chain management in China. As JD.com's key sustainability strategy, the 'Green Stream Initiative' has distributed recyclable delivery boxes in nearly 30 cities in China, which have been used over 16 million times. In 2020, the initiative was awarded a 2020 Paulson Prize for Sustainability and the 'Sustainable Retailing Initiative of the Year' by World Retail Congress.

