Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Health Respiratory Center to Provide Digitalized Solutions for Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 11:05am EDT

by Vivian Yang and Hui Zhang

From SARS to COVID-19, epidemics are often related to respiratory diseases. As flu season begins and fear of the Coronavirus lingers, JD Health announced today that it will launch an Internet-based respiratory center focused on integrating online and offline medical resources and services for patients.

The respiratory center will be headed by Lin Jiangtao, a renowned respiratory expert and professor of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing. 'The combination of respiratory medicine and online healthcare can provide comprehensive services for patients,' Lin said of JD Health's new respiratory center. 'The use of big data is also beneficial for us to analyze the distribution, region, age, gender, and drug use of respiratory diseases which will help us to formulate new standards and regulations,' said Lin.

Lijun Xin, CEO of JD Health (Left) and Prof. Lin Jiangtao (right)

Prof. Lin will be joined by a number of highly regarded respiratory experts, and the platform will connect to hospitals in 26 provinces and municipalities across China, offering a convenient channel for patients to access premier medical consultation resources.

Patients will be able to make video-call appointments, or seek medical advice via text message and photos on JD Health's platform. If an in-person visit is needed, they can also use the platform to make face-to-face appointments with doctors in offline hospitals; or even house-call appointments with nurses from the respiratory center for in-person medical care and guidance for drug and device use at home.

For respiratory diseases, medical consultation and treatment are often just the beginning. In fact, most respiratory diseases are chronic diseases that require long-term follow-up health management, Prof. Lin said.

Taking asthma as an example. The traditional rehabilitation process usually includes follow-up appointments, with printed medical reports, in-person informational sessions, and so on. Some might argue that this approach is inefficient and not always worth the extra travel for the patient. From a tech perspective, it also makes data tracking impossible, meaning less understanding of how the disease might be impacting the overall population-and ultimately fewer medical breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, the control of asthma in the long term largely depends on patients' self-management and access to detailed information about the disease. In most cases, patients lack this understanding.

Another problem with the current medical system is that it is often difficult for patients to obtain high-quality medical resources or timely diagnosis and treatment, resulting in the deterioration of the disease, Lin said.

JD Health is attempting to address this problem. Thanks to an extensive supply chain, it is able to combine data with manufacturers of medical devices to develop intelligent prevention and management methods for respiratory diseases. As a result of big data, doctors can now not only track and guide patients' rehabilitation processes in detail, they can also increase the chances of early detection and active intervention.

It is estimated that China has about 100 million COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients, and the number of asthma patients over 20 years old is about 45.7 million.

(vivian.yang@jd.com ; zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 15:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JD.COM, INC.
11:05aJD COM : Health Respiratory Center to Provide Digitalized Solutions for Patients
PU
10:40aJD COM : King Long Partners with JD to Manufacture Autonomous Delivery Vehicles
PU
09/08JD COM : and COFCO's Fulinmen to Upgrade Cooperation
PU
09/07JD COM : and LG Debuts New C2M Home Appliances
PU
09/07JD COM : Panasonic Opens Custom Home Furniture Store on JD.com
PU
09/05CIFTIS_2 : JD Brings in its Latest Developed Industrial Robot
PU
09/04JD COM : Health Tackles Psychological Problems of COVID-19 Patients in Hubei Pro..
PU
09/02JD COM : Health Launches a One-Stop Service Platform for Traditional Chinese Med..
PU
09/02JD COM : Sealy Launches Japanese Arch-designer's Crossover Mattress at JD
PU
09/01JD COM : Launches Services to Make Buying Large Home Furniture Easier
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 730 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2020 20 648 M 3 016 M 3 016 M
Net cash 2020 88 262 M 12 893 M 12 893 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 814 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 550,93 CNY
Last Close Price 521,61 CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.116.35%118 941
AMAZON.COM, INC.70.46%1 577 722
WAYFAIR INC.178.94%24 046
ETSY, INC.149.57%13 193
MONOTARO CO., LTD.48.99%10 211
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL58.07%9 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group