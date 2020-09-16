Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Health to Construct “Internet + Medical Health” Ecosystem in Suzhou

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 06:25am EDT

by Hui Zhang

JD Health will help construct an 'Internet + Medical Health' ecosystem in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, by signing a partnership agreement with the health commission of Taicang County and Suzhou branch of Agricultural Bank of China, as announced on Sept. 15th.

According to the agreement, JD Health will work with Taicang's health commission to build an 'Internet + Medical Union' by organizing local hospitals and medical institutes to promote the realization of internet hospital, data/information sharing, medical alleviation through internet, and more.

JD Health will take advantage of its technology strength to help Taicang's major hospitals including the First People's Hospital of Taicang, and TCM Hospital of Taicang to construct online hospitals, making it easy for local residents to seek for professional consultation through the Taicang Health Commission website, JD's online hospital and WeChat. JD Health is also committed to integrating AI technology into local hospitals' information management system to optimize the clinical prescription process, and make it convenient for people to buy medicine wherever they are.

More importantly, the construction of an 'internet + medical health' ecosystem will also benefit people in need. JD will help build a medical poverty alleviation platform through which the local health commission will organize medical experts to offer remote consultation, and share their medical knowledge to help those who lack medical resources.

'JD Health, as a leader in China's medical health field, has mature medical service capabilities and a track record of cooperation with many different governments across China, which is of great importance to supply integration and reasonable allocation of resources,' said Wenwei Lu, director of Taicang's Health Commission.

'The cooperation between JD Health and Taicang County will cover all scenarios of 'internet + medical health',' said Lijun Xin, CEO of JD Health.

'Both sides will take advantage of JD's technology including AI, big data, IoT, and rely on Taicang's medical resources and JD Health's ecosystem. Our cooperation will also further accelerate the digital upgrading of the urban health industry and promote the realization of national digital 'medical new infrastructure'.'

On the same day, JD Health and Suzhou branch of Agricultural Bank of China also agreed to explore cooperation to build an 'internet + finance + health' ecosystem.

Both sides are expected to cooperate on medical insurance payment, online medical projects promotion to the bank's consumers, personal healthcare credits, and loans to merchants on the JD Medicine Procurement platform.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JD.COM, INC.
06:25aJD COM : Health to Construct “Internet + Medical Health” Ecosystem i..
PU
05:50aJD COM : to Build Playgrounds for Pigs to Increase Farmers' Income
PU
04:45aJD COM : Opens Home Appliance Flagship Store in Lower-tier City in Anhui
PU
04:30aJDER LAB #5 WITH HORST WANG : Space and Opportunities for Personal Career Growth
PU
03:55aJD COM : Leading UK Baby Food Brand Signs Cooperation Agreement with JD.com
PU
02:09aJD COM : The Rise Of Equity Capital Markets In Greater China
AQ
09/15JD COM : Launches App For Industrial Product Procurement
PU
09/15JD COM : Helps Nestlé Build Intelligent Digital Distribution Center in Tianjin
PU
09/15JD COM : Premium Luggage Brand RIMOWA Opens Flagship Store on JD.com
PU
09/14JD COM : Voluntary announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 730 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2020 22 561 M 3 337 M 3 337 M
Net cash 2020 88 262 M 13 055 M 13 055 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 815 B 120 B 121 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 550,93 CNY
Last Close Price 522,21 CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.118.56%120 159
AMAZON.COM, INC.70.80%1 580 873
WAYFAIR INC.199.15%25 788
ETSY, INC.150.58%13 246
MONOTARO CO., LTD.53.61%10 571
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL58.92%9 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group