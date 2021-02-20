Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : In Wake of Disasters and Pandemic, JD.ID Video Campaign Celebrates New Chances

02/20/2021 | 03:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Kelly Dawson

After Indonesia faced a difficult start to 2021 including massive flooding, a devastating earthquake and the ongoing pandemic, JD.ID is looking to the future with renewed resolve, releasing a video campaign that celebrates new chances and challenges that have been overcome.


'For all the resolutions that have been born, all the spirits that have been built, JD.ID has attempted to be present-with sincere dedication, more reliable and continuous communications, as well as smiles, to give a sense of comfort and safety,' the video expresses.

A montage of excited faces is seen, each person reacting as a package is opened, with every item representing a new chance to 'reassemble a dream,' the video states.

According to a JD.ID spokesperson, the video was inspired by a hope that the new year may bring chances for people to finally achieve the goals that were set aside in 2020. 'Because of the events of 2020, many people's plans were cancelled and postponed, bringing a lot of disappointment,' the spokesperson said. 'Now, as we face 2021 and also the Year of the Ox after the recent Lunar New Year, we would like to start the year with resolution and a goal to help people achieve a joyful moment.'

Also seen in the video are JD.ID couriers, warehouse workers and customer service representatives hard at work. Their shirts read, 'Make joy happen,' along with JD.ID's guiding principles: #Ownership, #CustomerFirst, #Integrity, #Gratitude, and #Collaboration.

In order to support people's goals, JD.ID aims to offer reliable service, continuous communication to better understand customers' needs, and to provide a sense of comfort and safety, the spokesperson said. 'We can make joy happen this year.'

(kellydawson@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 08:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
06:02aJD COM : Helps Factories Expand in Chinese Market
PU
05:02aPHOTO GALLERY : These Two Weeks at JD (February 6 – February 20)
PU
03:58aJD COM : In Wake of Disasters and Pandemic, JD.ID Video Campaign Celebrates New ..
PU
02/19JD COM : and realme Join Hands for Omnichannel Innovations
PU
02/19JD COM : As Indonesia Recovers from Natural Disasters, JD.ID Contributes to Reli..
PU
02/19MARKET CHATTER : Sequoia-Backed Grocery App Dingdong Maicai Mulls US IPO
MT
02/18JD LOGISTICS IPO : Employee's Salary Exceeds Average Income of First-tier Cities
PU
02/18JD COM : Movie Sees Strong Start for China's Box Office 2021
PU
02/18JD DATA : Spring Festival 2021: When New Situations Meet Old Traditions
PU
02/18JD LOGISTICS PROSPECTUS : Robust Steady Growth and Continuous Investment in Tech..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2020 25 045 M 3 880 M 3 880 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 967 M 12 967 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 061 B 164 B 164 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 701,41 CNY
Last Close Price 684,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.20.69%164 426
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.22%1 636 535
WAYFAIR INC.29.64%30 133
ETSY, INC.27.74%28 657
MONOTARO CO., LTD.29.71%16 027
ZOZO, INC.42.21%10 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ