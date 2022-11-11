JD com : Issues “De-Carbon Vouchers” to Raise Awareness of Green Logistics

by Vivian Yang

To raise awareness of green logistics, JD Logistics (JDL) issued "de-carbon vouchers," equivalent to 20 tons of carbon, to customers who used its express service to send personal parcels during this year's Singles' Day Grand Promotion, which lasts from Oct. 20 to Nov. 11.

The exact amount of carbon points rewarded to each sender is based on the carbon reduction that JDL can achieve through its green supply chain efforts in delivering their parcels. Carbon footprint is measured through the logistics industry's calculation platforms.

Users can easily participate and track their carbon reduction achievements through JDL's WeChat mini-App, under the "Travels of Parcels" program. When a parcel delivery order is fulfilled, the senders will automatically receive a "de-carbon voucher"- with up to 800g per order - in their JD account. These vouchers can be redeemed for physical prizes, delivery coupons, or donations to charity groups. For example, vouchers can be used to pay for relief materials such as buckets, sponges, and stretchers to support a dolphin rescue program co-launched by JD.com and the Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association, a Sanya-based civil society organization.

Under JD's Green Stream Initiative which was launched in 2017, JDL has expanded its low-carbon operations from packaging, warehousing, and transportation to product recycling and more services. The company believes that the "de-carbon vouchers" campaign during this year's Singles' Day Grand Promotion will help raise awareness of these "behind-the-scene" supply chain efforts among more end-users and invite them to take part in these efforts.

JDL's recyclable Green Stream delivery boxes

JDL is China's first logistics company to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and has committed to halving its carbon emissions by 2030 (starting from 2019). Its Asia No.1 logistics park in Xi'an was certified as the first carbon-neutral logistics park in China in early 2022. To date, the Green Stream Initiative has mobilized more than 300,000 enterprises and hundreds of millions of customers in more responsible and sustainable production and consumption activities.

