Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : JDD Supports China's First Online Payment by Digital RMB

12/12/2020 | 10:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ling Cao

China's first online order by DCEP(Digital Currency Electronic Payment) was made by a Suzhou customer at JD.com at 20:00:02 on December 11, just 2 seconds after Suzhou's government kicked off the double 12 shopping festival and issued RMB 20 million DCEP in partnership with The People's Bank of China, which is central bank of China.

The DCEP payment solution in offline scenarios

Suzhou is the first city to test online consumption scenarios by DCEP, with JD Digits providing support in technology and services, helping connect financial institutions with online purchasing applications. JDD is the first technology company to test the DCEP in China with state owned banks and connected with online scenarios.

JD Digits' extensive experience in providing payment solutions for e-commerce through peak sales periods ensures safe and stable payment technology support for the DCEP. Additionally, JDD has helped merchants to upgrade their payment systems to guarantee a more convenient operation experience. Fei Peng, head of the DCEP program at JDD said, 'JD has over 441 million annual active users, and nationwide logistics services, as well as omnichannel operations, and these advantages will help promote the building of the DCEP ecosystem.'

Apart from JD's online platform, the program will also have access to JD's offline stores, such as JD's 5STAR home appliance stores, JD retail experience shops, JD convenience stores, as well as stores outside of JD's ecosystem. Leveraging JD's logistics and supply chain capability, JDD has also developed cash-on-delivery services for customers.

Cash-on-delivery services for customers via DCEP

'JDD's training courses made us feel worry-free in using DCEP in our services. We hope to provide customers with a new and convenient payment experience,' said Ruxin Chen, store owner for JD's 5STAR home appliance store in Suzhou's Wuyue Shopping Mall.

Suzhou's DCEP test program is a practical application based on the partnership between JDD and The People's Bank of China.

'The Suzhou program will further release the local consumption demand and help promote the real economy to benefit from the digital economy.' Peng emphasized.

(ling.cao@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 13 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 03:54:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JD.COM, INC.
03:55aJD COM : JDD Supports China's First Online Payment by Digital RMB
PU
12/11JD COM : 600,000 Bottles of Feitian Moutai Available via JD
PU
12/11PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (December 7th – December 11th)
PU
12/11JD COM : AI Head Named to “Innovators Under 35” List by MIT Technolo..
PU
12/11JD COM : Popular Local Hosts Accommodation Company Joined JD PLUS
PU
12/11JD COM : Health and BY-HEALTH to Strength Cooperation
PU
12/11JD COM : One of JD's Rising Stars Reflects on Countryside Training
PU
12/11JD COM : Courier Inspires College Graduate to Work for
PU
12/11JD COM : News Roundup Vol. 11
PU
12/10JD COM : Golden List Reveals Consumption Trends in China
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 740 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2020 24 995 M 3 819 M 3 819 M
Net cash 2020 90 181 M 13 780 M 13 780 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 838 B 128 B 128 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 642,23 CNY
Last Close Price 540,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.134.49%128 035
AMAZON.COM, INC.68.65%1 563 667
WAYFAIR INC.169.56%24 226
ETSY, INC.283.79%21 438
MONOTARO CO., LTD.84.74%12 910
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL25.04%8 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ