JD com : Jingxi Benefits Tens of Thousands of Farms

by Martin Li

Jingxi, JD's social commerce platform, has covered tens of thousands of farms and helped farmers sell one million tons produce since the start of its operation in September 2019.

A total of 120,000 rural households have been making use of the online platform to sell their quality products to more consumers.

Zhang Yulin, a honey melon farmer in northwest China's Gansu province, sold more than 6,000 kilograms of honey melons in the first week after his fruits went on sale on Jingxi last year. His income Increased exponentially.

'It was impossible in the past. I wouldn't have dreamed of this,' said Zhang.

Minqin, the county where Zhang lives, has undesirable natural conditions. More than 90 percent of the county is covered by desert. However, the sharp temperature disparity between daytime and night is conducive to growing sweet honey melon.

Before the country government partnered with e-commerce players like JD, local farmers depended on middlemen to sell fruit, which meant farmers often sell their melon at very low price.

On July 27 last year, the county government signed a cooperation agreement with Jingxi to have the platform help local famers and businesses expand new market channels.

Jingxi has been cooperating with over 200 industry clusters around China to make use of its strengths in online traffic, supply chain and livestreaming to digitalize rural businesses.

Among the beneficiaries are orange farmers in Yichang, Hubei province. The pandemic took a toll on the fruit farmers-but after using the Jingxi platform, it took less than 20 days for one fruit store to fulfil over 40,000 orders.

