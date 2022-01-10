Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Launches Robotic Shops “ochama” in the Netherlands

01/10/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On January 10th, 2022, JD.com, a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, opened two robotic shops by the new brand name "ochama" in the Netherlands, with more locations to follow soon. The new model of shops introduces an unprecedented shopping format merging online ordering and pick-up shops in which robots prepare the parcels, and home delivery service.

The first two ochama pick-up shops are in Leiden and Rotterdam, with two more to open in Amsterdam (Diemen) and Utrecht.

rendering of ochama pick-up shop

It is the first time that JD.com has opened a physical retail store in Europe. Ochama, which combines "omni-channel" and "amazing", also marks the first omni-channel retailor in the Netherlands that offers both food and non-food in one shopping App.

"With rich experience in retail and cutting-edge logistics technologies that the company has accumulated over the years, we aspire to create an unprecedented shopping format for customers in Europe with better price and service," said Pass Lei, general manager of ochama, JD Worldwide.

Check-out inside ochama pick-up shop

The omni-channel model allows shoppers the convenience of ordering products online through ochama's App, where a full range of A-brand products are offered covering fresh & packaged food, household appliances, beauty, maternal and child products, fashion, home furnishings and more.

The automated warehouse is part of its futurist pick-up shop, where people can witness a fleet of robots including AGV (automated ground vehicles), robotic arms and more that engage in picking, sorting, and transferring the merchandise. By simply scanning the App's QR code at the check-out, shoppers will watch as their orders are carried to them by the conveyer belt, as part of a cashierless and hassle-free shopping trip.

Ochama's Chief Operation Officer Mark den Butter noted that by fully tapping the technologies in logistics and supply chain management, the shops can bring down the product price by an extra 10% at the benefit of the chain's member customers.

In addition, people can visit the pick-up shop's showroom to experience ochama's product assortments, or they can also choose the next-day home delivery service without going to the pick-up shop.

The Netherlands is one of the most urbanized countries in Europe. Data from the World Bank shows that as of 2020, 92% of the population in the Netherlands live in cities with a polycentric urban structure, which has led ochama's decision to open shops across four cities.

"Dutch people are passionate for innovation and a green environment, and ochama's shopping format is designed to contribute to both aspects," said den Butter. "There will be no queue and fewer traffic jams to do the chores as they can go for convenience, benefits and everything in one stop at ochama."

(press@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 13:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
08:38aJD COM : Launches Robotic Shops “ochama” in the Netherlands
PU
01/09JD.com Suspends Express Delivery Services in COVID-19-Hit Xi'an
MT
01/06JD.com to Hand Out $235 Million Digital Coupons on Spring Festival
MT
01/06JD COM : Partners with China Media Group for Spring Festival Gala 2022
PU
01/06JD COM : SEVEN FRESH to Open 12 More Stores in Pearl River Delta in 2022
PU
01/05Hong Kong Stocks Fall to Two-Week Low; Tech Counters Retreat as Tencent Trims Portfolio
MT
01/05China Fines Top Tech Giants for Antitrust Violations
DJ
01/04Chinese Tech Stocks Fall in Hong Kong Amid Tighter Regulation
DJ
01/04JD COM : US Liquor Brand Brown–Forman Joins JD.com's Chinese New Year Grand Promotio..
PU
01/04JD COM : Property to Launch Intelligent Logistics Park in Vietnam
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 952 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 3 484 M 547 M 547 M
Net cash 2021 114 B 17 822 M 17 822 M
P/E ratio 2021 259x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 676 B 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 435,16 CNY
Average target price 679,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-2.61%105 995
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.50%1 648 777
ETSY, INC.-15.43%23 473
WAYFAIR INC.-5.21%18 826
MOMO.COM INC.3.08%11 010
ALLEGRO.EU SA1.30%10 037