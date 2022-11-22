JD com : Logistics Airlines Launches Shenzhen–Hangzhou Route

by Yuchuan Wang

JD Logistics announced on Nov. 22 that the company's airlines affiliate JD Logistics Airlines (formerly known as JD Airlines) has launched a self-owned all-cargo route between Shenzhen, Guangdong province and Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The first flight took off from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport to Hangzhou International Airport at 1:30 AM on Nov. 22, and then flew back to Shenzhen and landed at 7:50 AM.

JD Logistics Airlines will operate the route six times a week to mainly carry fresh produce, fashion and apparel products, medicine and medical products, and more categories which need timely delivery or are of high value.

The new route will further improve air logistics efficiency in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta, and will strengthen next-day delivery capabilities. It will join JD Logistics Airlines' previous launched all-cargo route between Nantong, Jiangsu province and Beijing to promote the highly efficient goods circulation among Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the two deltas.

On August 31, JD Logistics received the Operation Certification of Public Air Carriers of Large Aircraft from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), marking the official commencement of the operation of JD Logistics Airlines. According to the company's plan, it will first develop domestic air cargo around China's major hubs to cover major cities nationwide and gradually develop in the international market.

