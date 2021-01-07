JD com : Logistics Awarded Top Science Technology Award for China's Postal Industry

by Yuchuan Wang

JD Logistics has won first and third prize at China's 2020 Science and Technology Awards for the Postal Industry. The company received the awards for its 5G logistics park production control system and its network planning & simulation platform respectively. Organized by China Express Association, the award was announced on Dec. 31, 2020, recognizing and rewarding outstanding organizations or individuals in the industry.

The 5G logistics park production control system enables the intelligent management of logistics vehicles, workers and energy. For example, it can automatically recognize the volume of goods for a shipment and match it to the best-fit vehicle. Already applied in JD's Beijing Asia No.1 fulfillment center, the system has helped the center increase workers' efficiency by 15% and lowered operations costs by 10%.

The network planning & simulation platform helps build the digital twin of real-world operations and guide intelligent decision-making for long-term planning, operations and productions. With the platform, warehouse turnover days can be reduced by 10%, while forecasting efficiency can be increased by as much as 500%.

JD Logistics continues to innovate in the logistics technology and promote the application of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT and blockchain in the industry.

