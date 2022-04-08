JD com : Logistics Europe Spotlights Integrated Supply Chain Solutions for Global Brands

by Xiaoqian Han

The "Leaders in Logistics 2022" summit was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 22-23, where more than 60 logistics industry leaders around the world gathered to deliver key speeches on cutting-edge technology in the logistics industry. At the summit, Kannon Qian, GM of JD International Logistics Europe, shared his insights on how the world's leading logistics companies, operators, retailers, and logistics professionals are working in today's market.

"The current global economic and trade situation is tumultuous, with challenges such as unbalanced supply and demand and a tense business environment," Qian said. "Even in these conditions, JD International Logistics is actively building global self-owned warehouse network infrastructure capacity, upgrading cross-border end-to-end solutions, improving automation equipment and fulfillment systems, and adhering to the action of sustainable development to bring integrated supply chain solutions for global brands."

Kannon Qian, GM of JD International Logistics Europe

In 2021, JD Logistics opened automated warehouses in six countries including the UK, the US, Australia, and the Netherlands, with a total number of bonded and overseas warehouses reaching nearly 80. "JD Logistics' overseas business aims to help merchants bring down operating costs and improve efficiency for more partners outside China both on their local market and cross-border operations," Qian said.

The warehouse in the Netherlands served Hunkemöller, the eminent European ready-to-wear brand, covering the full range of B2B and B2C scenarios and fulfilling orders in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Luxemburg via automated goods-to-person AGV（Automated Ground Vehicle）robots.

It also launched cargo flights from China to the UK to provide as fast as 48-hour door-to-door transportation service. Recently, JD.com has launched two charter cargo flights from China to Brazil and Germany. Since 2021, the company has consecutively launched cargo flights from China to Thailand, the US, the UK, Brazil, and Germany, connecting sellers and buyers from the continents of Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

(hanxiaoqian3@jd.com)