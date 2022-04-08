Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  JD.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 11:46:09 am EDT
56.81 USD   -0.51%
04/07China's Largest Tech Companies Have More Employees vs. Nine Months Ago, Regulator Says
DJ
04/07Meituan, JD.com Deploy Self-Driving Delivery Robots in Locked-Down Shanghai
MT
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Summary 
Summary

JD com : Logistics Europe Spotlights Integrated Supply Chain Solutions for Global Brands

04/08/2022 | 11:30am EDT
by Xiaoqian Han

The "Leaders in Logistics 2022" summit was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 22-23, where more than 60 logistics industry leaders around the world gathered to deliver key speeches on cutting-edge technology in the logistics industry. At the summit, Kannon Qian, GM of JD International Logistics Europe, shared his insights on how the world's leading logistics companies, operators, retailers, and logistics professionals are working in today's market.

"The current global economic and trade situation is tumultuous, with challenges such as unbalanced supply and demand and a tense business environment," Qian said. "Even in these conditions, JD International Logistics is actively building global self-owned warehouse network infrastructure capacity, upgrading cross-border end-to-end solutions, improving automation equipment and fulfillment systems, and adhering to the action of sustainable development to bring integrated supply chain solutions for global brands."

Kannon Qian, GM of JD International Logistics Europe

In 2021, JD Logistics opened automated warehouses in six countries including the UK, the US, Australia, and the Netherlands, with a total number of bonded and overseas warehouses reaching nearly 80. "JD Logistics' overseas business aims to help merchants bring down operating costs and improve efficiency for more partners outside China both on their local market and cross-border operations," Qian said.

The warehouse in the Netherlands served Hunkemöller, the eminent European ready-to-wear brand, covering the full range of B2B and B2C scenarios and fulfilling orders in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Luxemburg via automated goods-to-person AGV（Automated Ground Vehicle）robots.

It also launched cargo flights from China to the UK to provide as fast as 48-hour door-to-door transportation service. Recently, JD.com has launched two charter cargo flights from China to Brazil and Germany. Since 2021, the company has consecutively launched cargo flights from China to Thailand, the US, the UK, Brazil, and Germany, connecting sellers and buyers from the continents of Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

(hanxiaoqian3@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 950 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 3 085 M 485 M 485 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 296 M 17 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 220x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 555 B 87 280 M 87 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 363,13 CNY
Average target price 571,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-18.51%87 280
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.36%1 605 058
COUPANG, INC.-39.58%31 163
ETSY, INC.-44.76%15 365
WAYFAIR INC.-41.07%11 764
MONOTARO CO., LTD.20.79%10 045