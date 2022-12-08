JD com : Logistics Partners with Poland's Largest Retail Chain Biedronka

by Xinyi Guan and Yuchuan Wang

JD Logistics and Biedronka, the largest retail chain in Poland, announced on Dec. 3 about jointly forming a partnership in which the Polish grocery giant will leverage JD Logistics' warehousing and distribution capability in the country to fulfill its online orders and expand its online business.

Managing over 1,500 warehouses in China and overseas, JD Logistics specializes in offering end-to-end integrated supply chain services to its clients. Its 15,000 sqm warehouse in Poland has been customized to fulfill all of Biedronka's online orders, and to enable speedy delivery within as fast as 24 hours. This is made possible by JD's warehouse management system, which manages inventory on the SKU level and elevates the outbound and inventory accuracy rate to 99.5 percent, a leading performance of the industry.

"JD Logistics is honored to cooperate with Biedronka," said Zhong Zhang, a senior director of JD Logistics Europe. "Our strong end-to-end supply chain capabilities and experiences in omni-channel fulfillment will help boost Biedronka's online business transformation."

"E-commerce logistics demands deep expertise and we are glad to have JD Logistics as a powerful partner in our online retail development," said Jakub Knauer, logistics projects manager at Biedronka. "Together we were able to build a landscape of integrated IT systems for efficient inventory, and outbound and inbound management. JD Logistics' services have enabled us to efficiently fulfill online orders, even in the face of 17-fold increase in the daily number of orders."

JD Logistics is a leading technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services provider, and is an affiliate of e-commerce retailer JD.com. Currently, JD Logistics' international business operates approximately 90 bonded warehouses, international direct mail warehouses and overseas warehouses, covering an aggregate GFA of approximately 900,000 square meters with an over 70 percent increase year-over-year.

Jeronimo Martins Polska S.A. is the owner of Biedronka - the largest retail chain in Poland, which has been serving the Polish market for 27 years. As of the end of the third quarter of 2022, the chain has 3,304 stores located in more than 1,100 towns and cities.

