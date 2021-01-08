Log in
JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD com : MAKE UP FOR EVER Launches Official Flagship Store on JD

01/08/2021 | 06:10am EST
by Hui Zhang

LVMH's cosmetics brand MAKE UP FOR EVER launched a flagship store on JD.com on Dec 10th 2020, bringing its 2021 limited makeup editions and a makeup set exclusively to JD's over 441 million consumers along with JD super brand day on Jan 11, 2021.

With the help of JD's ecommerce and logistics advantages, the official flagship store of MAKE UP FOR EVER will directly supply products and be stored in JD's warehouses. All the products will be delivered to consumers within 24 hours by JD Logistics.

To celebrate the store's opening, JD and MAKE UP FOR EVER will kick off a super brand day on Jan. 11 to offer a MAKE UP FOR EVER 2021 new year global limited powder edition and a makeup set endorsed by Chinese singer and rapper Liu Yuxin.

'The collaboration with MAKE UP FOR EVER aims to convey global beauty trends to Chinese consumers while continuing to bring a wide range of high-quality beauty and skincare products to our consumers,' said Terry Wang, general manager of JD Beauty.

'We hope that through the cooperation with JD, we can make more Chinese consumers understand and love MAKE UP FOR EVER's products, and open a brand new chapter of comprehensive development through the online market,' said Vincent Fu, general manager of MAKE UP FOR EVER China.

Founded in France, MAKE UP FOR EVER is the professional makeup brand performers turn to when they need makeup and tools to transform for the stage. The brand creates high performance products for professional makeup artists and makeup fans all around the world.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
