Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Many Luxury Brands See Valentine's Day Surging Growth on JD.com

02/16/2022 | 06:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Xiaoqian Han

Sales of fashion and luxury goods on JD.com, such as Tory Burch, MCM, FURLA, TOD'S, HUGO BOSS, Emporio Armani, Longines and Coach, increased significantly on Valentine's Day.

The turnover of trendy women's purses increased by more than 10 times year-on-year (YOY). Tory Burch, an American brand that recently opened a flagship store on JD.com, saw a 246% increase in sales month-on-month compared to the five days before the Valentine's Day period (February 9th to 14th). Sales of other brands like Germany's top leather goods brand MCM and long-standing Italian leather brand FURLA also increased by 318% and 650% respectively month-on-month. Sales of TOD'S increased by 331% YOY, and HUGO BOSS and Coach increased by 168% and 588% respectively YOY.

Various fashion brands have launched limited designs for Valentine's Day, highlighting romantic love in various styles to provide JD consumers with more special choices. The sales of facial and skin care products, which are popular among female consumers, increased by more than 5 times, and the sales volume of perfumed makeup products grew by 2.4 times YOY. Meanwhile, diamonds, watches, and luxury goods sales climbed by over 4 times YOY, while pearls and K-gold accessories sales increased by more than 2 times. For example, the turnover of Emporio Armani's diamond ladies' watch increased by 1521% YOY on Valentine's Day. The sales of Longines and rorolove watches grew over 200% YOY.

Consumers of different age groups tend to buy different types of items. The younger generation born in the 1990s prefers romantic gifts, and men purchased 70% of the romantic-categorized gifts to express their love. Consumers born in 1985s are the primary purchasers of surprise-categorized Valentine's Day gifts for their partners. Gift boxes account for a bigger proportion of transaction value in the 46 and above age group, and the consumption data also show that customers in this age group tend to choose practical gifts more than other age groups.

Many luxury brands have joined JD.com as a result of outstanding sales performance on the platform. So far, more than 300 luxury fashion brands have opened official flagship stores on JD.com, allowing customers to purchase items from across the world without leaving their homes and enjoy the high-quality products.

(hanxiaoqian3@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 11:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
06:36aJD COM : Many Luxury Brands See Valentine's Day Surging Growth on JD.com
PU
05:44aJD COM : Non-traditional Flavored Dessert “Tangyuan” Rise in Popularity During..
PU
02/15JD.com Discloses Ownership of 33% Stake in NYSE-listed ATRenew
MT
02/15JD COM : Winter Olympics Spark Ice & Snow Sports Consumption in China
PU
02/14Olympics - Eileen Gu's China choice pays off... for now
RE
02/11JD COM : YSL Offers Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Products on JD
PU
02/11JD COM : Mamaroneck, New York Accounting & Tax Services
PU
02/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Calm returns to Wall Street for now
02/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, Warner Music...
02/08JD.com's Takeover of China Logistics Property Becomes Unconditional; Shares Jump 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 949 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2021 3 139 M 495 M 495 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 361 M 17 361 M
P/E ratio 2021 285x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 745 B 118 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 482,59 CNY
Average target price 652,29 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.8.65%117 540
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.12%1 592 790
ETSY, INC.-32.29%18 794
WAYFAIR INC.-21.89%15 513
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.-8.16%9 223
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.88%8 736