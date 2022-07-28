Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  JD.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
63.32 USD   +0.56%
JD com : Max Mara Opens Flagship Store on JD Luxury

07/28/2022 | 12:38am EDT
by Doris Liu

Max Mara partnered with JD to launch an official flagship store on July 28, introducing its ready-to-wear garments such as the classic 101801, Manuela and Teddy Bear coats as well as other clothing from its autumn/winter 2022 collection.

Notably, a white oversized cotton T-shirt with contrasting lettering print "Fashion equals Max Mara" from the brand's latest collection was released exclusively online via JD Luxury. The T-shirt's rock 'n' roll aesthetic combined with unisex style interprets the feminist fashion of Max Mara.

"Max Mara's cooperation with JD is a crucial complement to the brand matrix of our high-end women's apparel category. With extensive experience in luxury brand operation, professional and diversified services, JD will tailor solutions to the brand and work together to meet the different fashion needs of female consumers," said Kevin Jiang, president of International Business at JD Fashion and Lifestyle.

Max Mara has been in pursuit of Italian quality and craftsmanship since 1951, the year Achille Maramotti established the brand, with collections such as Studio, 'S Max Mara, Cube and Leisure being developed to match modern classic women's styles. The Max Mara Group operates over 2,600 stores in more than 100 countries and regions.

With a vast pool of over 580 million consumers, as well as JD's unparalleled logistics and differentiated policy of zero-tolerance towards counterfeit goods, JD Luxury is home to more than 300 luxury brands, covering such categories as bags, apparel, footwear, jewelry, watches, among others. The number is expected to keep growing thanks to JD's healthy ecosystem that enables both brands and customers to enjoy a bespoke experience in marketing and shopping respectively.

(liujun215@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
