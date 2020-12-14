JD com : Nearly 20,000 Orders Made by DCEP in First 24 Hours on JD

by Ling Cao

During Suzhou's Double 12(December 12) Shopping Festival, JD's online platform received nearly 20,000 orders by DCEP (Digital Currency Electronic Payment) in the first 24 hours starting from 8pm on December 11. Among them the largest online payment was over RMB 10,000 yuan.

According to JD Digits' data, the first online order by DCEP was made by post-1990s customer Mr. Wu, who bought a foot-soaking basin and made payment successfully in just 2 seconds, in which the payment process was only made in 0.5 seconds. Younger generations dominated the consumption by DCEP. JD data showed that 41.7% were born post-1980s, and 37.4% were born post-1990s. Over half of the customers placed orders within one hour after the festival kicked off.

Suzhou is the first city to test online consumption scenarios by DCEP, with JDD providing support in technology and services, helping connect financial institutions with online and offline purchasing applications.

As Fei Peng, head of the DCEP program at JDD said during the shopping festival kickoff event, 'JD has over 441 million annual active users, and nationwide logistics services, as well as omnichannel operations, and these advantages will help promote the building of the DCEP ecosystem.'

