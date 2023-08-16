By Sherry Qin

JD.com said net profit rose in the second quarter, driven by higher revenue.

The Chinese e-commerce company posted a net profit of 6.6 billion yuan ($906 million), compared with CNY4.4 billion a year earlier, it said Wednesday.

Net revenue rose 7.6% to CNY287.9 billion, boosted by a 30% jump in net service revenue, while net product revenue increased 3.5%, the company said.

JD.com said operating profit more than doubled to CNY8.3 billion. The results were partially offset by a narrowing non-operating income of CNY1.2 billion, which JD.com attributed to "net losses arising from fair value changes of investment securities, compared to net gains the same quarter last year, and the increase in impairment of investments."

Its operating cash flow for the year through June 30 was CNY52.5 billion, up from CNY51.1 billion the previous year.

JD.com Chief Executive Sandy Xu said the number of JD's marketplace merchants more than doubled and reached a new record during the quarter.

"JD.com delivered both revenues and profitability ahead of our expectation in the second quarter, an encouraging trend we are happy to see amidst our business adjustment and a highly competitive market environment," said Chief Financial Officer Ian Su Shan.

