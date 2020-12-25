JD com : Newly Opened SEVEN FRESH Store in Beijing Includes Two Experiential Ar

by Ling Cao

JD opened a new SEVEN FRESH store at the Joy City shopping mall in Daxing district, Beijing today. In addition to the omnichannel sales operations, a wide range of high quality fresh food and daily necessities selections, the store included two special experience areas. One is the SEVEN FUN WINE and another is the SEVEN FRESH Market, a lifestyle space which is decorated according to a special theme to attract customers.

SEVEN FUN WINE has been designed as a causal and relaxed place to enjoy wine, in addition to shop for it. Consumers can taste wine and select from products of all different price ranges, from accessible to high-end. The area is painted different colors of wine, such as ruby red, fuchsia, and garnet red.

SEVEN FUN WINE area

SEVEN FRESH Market gathers food, catering, family entertainment and home furnishing in one place. It is decorated in a Chinese traditional temple fair theme, making the place a crossover between modern city and Chinese culture.

SEVEN FRESH MARKET area

A representative at JD's SEVEN FRESH said, 'SEVEN FUN WINE and SEVEN FRESH Market are two examples, which work as blocks to fit into SEVEN FRESH stores, providing customers with a fresh and diverse shopping experience. It's not just a place for shopping. We are more willing to create a causal atmosphere and lifestyle for our customers.'

