JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
News 


JD com : Pakistani Ambassador Welcomes JD to Develop Cross-Border E-commerce

12/16/2020 | 04:19am EST
by Martin Li

Pakistani ambassador to China Moin ul Haque paid his first visit to JD's headquarters in Beijing on December 16, and expressed a warm welcome to the company to develop cross-border e-commerce business in Pakistan.

Haque was received by Stard Huang, who is VP of JD and President of International Logistics.

Pakistani ambassador to China Moin ul Haque (6th from left ) in a group photo at JD HQ in Beijing.

The ambassador said he supports deepened communication and exchange between JD and Pakistani enterprises. Pakistan has been actively developing its digital economy, rolling out new policies to support small and medium-sized enterprises to develop e-commerce, according to him.

'It's a good time to develop cross-border e-commerce in Pakistan,' said Ambassador Haque.

JD started partnering with the large Pakistani logistics company Transfreight in October, bringing JD's warehouse management system to the country.

The ambassador said the cooperation with Transfreight was a smart choice, and hoped there will be more exchanges in the fields of supply chain and fintech.

'JD has accumulated experiences in supply chain and retail in the past 16 years,' said Huang . 'In the future, we hope to bring more technologies and experiences in retail and logistics to Pakistan, supporting the country's drive to develop the digital economy.'

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
