JD com : Pakistani Ambassador Welcomes JD to Develop Cross-Border E-commerce

by Martin Li

Pakistani ambassador to China Moin ul Haque paid his first visit to JD's headquarters in Beijing on December 16, and expressed a warm welcome to the company to develop cross-border e-commerce business in Pakistan.

Haque was received by Stard Huang, who is VP of JD and President of International Logistics.

Pakistani ambassador to China Moin ul Haque (6th from left ) in a group photo at JD HQ in Beijing.

The ambassador said he supports deepened communication and exchange between JD and Pakistani enterprises. Pakistan has been actively developing its digital economy, rolling out new policies to support small and medium-sized enterprises to develop e-commerce, according to him.

'It's a good time to develop cross-border e-commerce in Pakistan,' said Ambassador Haque.

JD started partnering with the large Pakistani logistics company Transfreight in October, bringing JD's warehouse management system to the country.

The ambassador said the cooperation with Transfreight was a smart choice, and hoped there will be more exchanges in the fields of supply chain and fintech.

'JD has accumulated experiences in supply chain and retail in the past 16 years,' said Huang . 'In the future, we hope to bring more technologies and experiences in retail and logistics to Pakistan, supporting the country's drive to develop the digital economy.'

(bjlihao3@jd.com)