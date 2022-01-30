JD com : Property to Build Second Intelligent Logistics Park in Vietnam

by Yuchuan Wang

JD Property announced that its second intelligent logistics park in Vietnam is expected to start construction in the third quarter in 2022, and be completed in the second quarter of 2023, in Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park, Hai An District, Hai Phong City. With an area of nearly 100,000 square meters, JD Property's Hai Phong logistics park will be able to accommodate demands of clients from various industries in several nearby countries, including Thailand and Laos.

Previously on December 31, 2021, JD Property held a groundbreaking ceremony in Tan Duc industrial park in Long An province for its first intelligent logistics park in Vietnam.

Located in Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park, Hai An District in Hai Phong City, the logistics park is a 60-minute drive away from Ha Noi Centre and Noi Bai Airport, and a 5-minute drive away from Nam Dinh Vu Port. The prime location will help save significant transportation costs for future clients.

According to Elite Van, business development manager of JD Property Vietnam, the JD Tan duc and Nam Dinh Vu parks will be able to create an infrastructure network connecting the north and south of Vietnam, which will meet the demands of manufacturers in key areas and the requirement for import and export businesses. It will also benefit Chinese companies looking for opportunities in Vietnam.

JD Property is a subsidiary of JD.com which focuses on infrastructure asset management and comprehensive property services. It provides integrated solutions for modernized high standard warehousing, intelligent industrial parks, IDCs (intelligent data centers), and more for partners from various industries. Deeply collaborating with local partners, it is developing logistics and industrial infrastructure in Southeast Asia and Europe, to help Chinese clients and local enterprises expand their businesses.

