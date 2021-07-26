Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Puts Logistics Drones in Henan for Disaster-Relief

07/26/2021 | 05:18am EDT
by Yuchuan Wang

JD's self-developed logistics drone was dispatched from Xi'an to Henan province and put into use since Jul. 22 to deliver emergency needs in Xinxiang, a flood-stricken city to the north of Zhengzhou, Henan province as the rain in Central China continues to strike the region.

In addition to facilitating the transportation of goods, JD's rescue drones were also used in Zhongmou county of Zhengzhou, to help survey the flood.

[Link]

A JD logistics drone takes off in Xinxiang on Jul. 22

JD.com initiated emergency support for Henan province since Jul. 21 including donation of raincoats, rubber shoes, spades, instant noodles, mineral water and more to local people.

On February 16 of last year, JD.com flied its two drones to spray disinfectant in the High-Tech Industrial Development Zone of Ordos City, an important industrial city of Inner Mongolia, China. There will be more scenarios in which drones may play a non-substitutable role.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 952 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2021 10 892 M 1 679 M 1 679 M
Net cash 2021 126 B 19 419 M 19 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 77,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 725 B 112 B 112 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 39,8%
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 468,50 CNY
Average target price 653,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-17.76%121 018
AMAZON.COM, INC.12.27%1 715 437
WAYFAIR INC.26.44%33 500
ETSY, INC.17.40%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-13.64%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC29.51%11 872