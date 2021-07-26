JD com : Puts Logistics Drones in Henan for Disaster-Relief

by Yuchuan Wang

JD's self-developed logistics drone was dispatched from Xi'an to Henan province and put into use since Jul. 22 to deliver emergency needs in Xinxiang, a flood-stricken city to the north of Zhengzhou, Henan province as the rain in Central China continues to strike the region.

In addition to facilitating the transportation of goods, JD's rescue drones were also used in Zhongmou county of Zhengzhou, to help survey the flood.

A JD logistics drone takes off in Xinxiang on Jul. 22

JD.com initiated emergency support for Henan province since Jul. 21 including donation of raincoats, rubber shoes, spades, instant noodles, mineral water and more to local people.

On February 16 of last year, JD.com flied its two drones to spray disinfectant in the High-Tech Industrial Development Zone of Ordos City, an important industrial city of Inner Mongolia, China. There will be more scenarios in which drones may play a non-substitutable role.

