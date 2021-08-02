Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/30 04:00:00 pm
70.88 USD   -1.46%
JD com : Ranks 59th in 2021 Fortune Global 500

08/02/2021
by Vivian Yang

For the first time, JD.com has been ranked in the Top 100 of the latest Fortune Global 500 released on August 2, 2021, rising 43 places in one year.

JD's recent development is recognized on Fortune's website as the company profile describes: 'With nearly 500 million customers, JD.com's revenue soared 40% to $32 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the previous year, buoyed by resurgent demand from Chinese customers emerging from the pandemic and new partnerships with popular brands like Starbucks and sports retailer Decathlon.'

JD's recent IPOs were also highlighted. 'The might of the JD.com empire was also on display in the IPOs of the company's spinoffs. In December 2020, JD Health raised $3.5 billion in its debut on the Hong Kong exchange. Months later, JD Logistics raised $3.2 billion in its own Hong Kong IPO,' the article continues.

Besides being an internet giant globally, the company also sees itself as having unique DNA to deeply engage in the development of physical businesses and the growth of China's real economy during the country's post-COVID economic recovery.

'JD will leverage its strength and experience in digitalization and innovation to support enterprises in digital transformation and promote the high-quality growth of China's real economy,' reads the company's latest announcement.

By the end of 2020, JD has been serving more than 8 million active enterprises partners both large companies of Fortune Global 500 and local SMEs with its capacities in smart supply chain, Customer-to-Manufacture (C2M) model, logistics infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies in AI and Cloud and more.

By the end of Q1 2021, JD has further reduced its inventory turnover to 31.2 days, continuing to enhance its ability to serve its customers and partners. While operating millions of SKUs online, it has expanded its capabilities to enable the recovery and innovation of offline businesses in the form of omni-channel supermarkets, self-operated and franchised convenience stores, brick-and-mortar stores of digital products, car maintenance services, florists, drug stores and more.

Moreover, the company's over 314,000 employees including about 200,000 JD frontline couriers not only strived to ensure the premier customer experience and same/next-day delivery service across the country, but also made tremendous efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the recent flood in Henan to support the government and society on supplying and transporting living necessities and helping farmers and merchants both online and offline to continue their businesses in rough times.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 953 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2021 10 574 M 1 636 M 1 636 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 417 M 19 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 708 B 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 457,95 CNY
Average target price 648,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-19.36%109 648
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.17%1 678 183
WAYFAIR INC.6.89%25 150
ETSY, INC.3.15%23 358
ALLEGRO.EU SA-21.96%17 575
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-4.15%11 388