JD com : Ranks 59th in 2021 Fortune Global 500

by Vivian Yang

For the first time, JD.com has been ranked in the Top 100 of the latest Fortune Global 500 released on August 2, 2021, rising 43 places in one year.

JD's recent development is recognized on Fortune's website as the company profile describes: 'With nearly 500 million customers, JD.com's revenue soared 40% to $32 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the previous year, buoyed by resurgent demand from Chinese customers emerging from the pandemic and new partnerships with popular brands like Starbucks and sports retailer Decathlon.'

JD's recent IPOs were also highlighted. 'The might of the JD.com empire was also on display in the IPOs of the company's spinoffs. In December 2020, JD Health raised $3.5 billion in its debut on the Hong Kong exchange. Months later, JD Logistics raised $3.2 billion in its own Hong Kong IPO,' the article continues.

Besides being an internet giant globally, the company also sees itself as having unique DNA to deeply engage in the development of physical businesses and the growth of China's real economy during the country's post-COVID economic recovery.

'JD will leverage its strength and experience in digitalization and innovation to support enterprises in digital transformation and promote the high-quality growth of China's real economy,' reads the company's latest announcement.

By the end of 2020, JD has been serving more than 8 million active enterprises partners both large companies of Fortune Global 500 and local SMEs with its capacities in smart supply chain, Customer-to-Manufacture (C2M) model, logistics infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies in AI and Cloud and more.

By the end of Q1 2021, JD has further reduced its inventory turnover to 31.2 days, continuing to enhance its ability to serve its customers and partners. While operating millions of SKUs online, it has expanded its capabilities to enable the recovery and innovation of offline businesses in the form of omni-channel supermarkets, self-operated and franchised convenience stores, brick-and-mortar stores of digital products, car maintenance services, florists, drug stores and more.

Moreover, the company's over 314,000 employees including about 200,000 JD frontline couriers not only strived to ensure the premier customer experience and same/next-day delivery service across the country, but also made tremendous efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the recent flood in Henan to support the government and society on supplying and transporting living necessities and helping farmers and merchants both online and offline to continue their businesses in rough times.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)