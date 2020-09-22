Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Reducing Cost and Damage, JD Logistics to Power Aiqin's 8,000 Stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 10:25am EDT

by Yuchuan Wang

China's leading maternal and infant chain store Aiqin recently announced a partnership with JD Logistics, which will now be fully responsible for the company's fulfillment from warehousing to transportation and delivery. Additionally, the company will hand over more than 60% of its fulfillment business to JD Logistics. So far, JD Logistics has helped Aiqin lower the damage rate of delivered goods to 1/10 of its previous rate.

According to Aiqin, among every 100 products delivered to stores in the past, 7 to 9 would arrive damaged; and despite all of Aiqin's efforts to hold previous partners accountable, the situation did not improve.

After switching to JD Logistics, the damage rate of delivered products decreased to lower than 7‰, according to feedback from Aiqin's franchised store owners. JD has also facilitated an exclusive channel for fragile items, so that Aiqin no longer needs additional packages for those items, saving costs of RMB 60,000 to 70,000 yuan every month.

[Link]

The maternal and infant product industry has particularly high demands for supply chain management, requiring a more precise management of product life cycles. The partnership with JD Logistics has already solved many problems for Aiqin's existing supply chain network supporting over 8,000 franchised stores nationwide.

To supply such a high number of brick-and-mortar stores, Aiqin previously built warehouses in the south, north, southwest and central regions of China along with 60 service centers. However, these warehouses depended on various individual service providers in different regions, resulting in different service standards. What was even more troublesome was that there were other companies handling the transportation from warehouses to stores, which meant that 'if there was a problem with the goods delivered to the store, the transportation staff would blame the warehousing staff and vice versa,' explained Junhua Peng from Aiqin.

Aiqin was constantly working to upgrade the required standards for warehousing and transportation, but struggled to solve the fundamental problems that were increasing fulfillment costs and resulting in a bad experience for offline store owners.

The partnership with JD Logistics will ensure that fulfillment to stores is a smooth and seamless process, from warehousing to transportation and delivery. 'We should have partnered with JD earlier, freeing us from worry,' Peng said.

The partnership will enable individual stores to track procurement orders and adjust sales plans accordingly, something the previous system did not allow.

'Not knowing the location of the goods or when they would arrive often brought stress for sales,' said Hong Wang, an Aiqin franchised store owner.

As a leading modern logistics service provider, JD Logistics has accumulated over a decade of experience and expertise with extensive logistics infrastructure, and has expanded from serving JD's hundreds of thousands of merchants to a wide range of industry players.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JD.COM, INC.
10:25aJD COM : Reducing Cost and Damage, JD Logistics to Power Aiqin's 8,000 Stores
PU
10:12aThe Storm Is Coming, Where Can The Greater China Issuers Go?
AQ
09:35aJD COM : JDD Helps Nantong Build China's First Governance Command Center
PU
09:25aJD COM : NVIDIA Graphics Cards Launches Online in China Exclusively on JD
PU
09:25aJD COM : Launches Esports, Its Own Mobile Gaming Team
PU
09:15aJDD IPO PERSPECTIVES : JD Digits by the Numbers
PU
03:50aJD COM : Supermarket Inks Deal With Wine Association To Boost Industry
PU
12:35aJD COM : Voluntary announcement
PU
09/21JD COM : Launches Free Storage for Alzheimer's Patients and Family Members
PU
09/21JD COM : Electronics Opens two Flagship Stores in Henan and Jiangsu
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 730 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2020 22 561 M 3 331 M 3 331 M
Net cash 2020 81 910 M 12 093 M 12 093 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 798 B 117 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 550,54 CNY
Last Close Price 511,21 CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.113.26%117 240
AMAZON.COM, INC.60.21%1 482 869
WAYFAIR INC.234.60%28 844
ETSY, INC.161.87%13 843
MONOTARO CO., LTD.61.65%11 211
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL55.85%9 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group