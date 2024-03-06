By Tracy Qu

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by a sales beat despite a weak Chinese economy and fierce competition with peers such as Alibaba Group and PDD Holdings.

The Beijing-based company said Wednesday that net profit in the fourth quarter rose 12% from a year earlier to 3.39 billion yuan ($471.0 million), with higher sales and a jump in nonoperating income offsetting various impairments. The bottom line missed a median estimate for CNY4.69 billion in a FactSet poll of analysts.

Adjusted net profit, a widely tracked non-GAAP metric that excludes share-based compensation and fair-value changes of long-term investments, among others, reached CNY8.415 billion, beating estimates for CNY7.20 billion.

Revenue for the quarter increased 3.6% to CNY306.08 billion, higher than a FactSet estimate for CNY300.08 billion, as sales from its retail and logistics businesses rose.

The company also announced a new buyback program of up to $3.0 billion through 2027.

