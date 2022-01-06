JD com : SEVEN FRESH to Open 12 More Stores in Pearl River Delta in 2022

by Mengyang He

With a robust development in 2021 that ended with a year-on-year GMV growth of 95%, SEVEN FRESH, JD.com's omni-channel fresh food store, plans to accelerate its expansion by opening 12 more stores in southern China in 2022, in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the Greater Bay Area), and 15 more stores in northern China, in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Urban Agglomeration.

SEVEN FRESH announced its development goals by the end of 2021, striving to become a top-notch chain retail brand in China within the next 5-7 years, with a primary focus on two regions, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Urban Agglomeration and the Greater Bay Area. As eight stores already opened in the Greater Bay Area last year, SEVEN FRESH is expecting to have over 20 stores in the region by 2022.

"Having recorded a GMV of nearly RMB 3 billion yuan in 2021, SEVEN FRESH will set a hundred billion GMV target in the future," noted Feng Zheng, president of SEVEN FRESH, in an interview.

The SEVEN FRESH Store

As of now, SEVEN FRESH has 48 stores in 13 cities across 9 Chinese provinces plus Beijing. As SEVEN FRESH adopts the omni-channel approach, combining online and offline services, customers can receive their on-demand delivery orders within 30 minutes from nearby stores with a radius of 3 kilometers.

"SEVEN FRESH chooses the Greater Bay Area as one of the primary focuses, because the population in the region have showed the concrete demand for fresh food," Feng Zheng added. "JD.com also has a strong supply chain foundation in southern China, with many suppliers based in Shenzhen and Guangzhou."

