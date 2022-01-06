Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : SEVEN FRESH to Open 12 More Stores in Pearl River Delta in 2022

01/06/2022 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Mengyang He

With a robust development in 2021 that ended with a year-on-year GMV growth of 95%, SEVEN FRESH, JD.com's omni-channel fresh food store, plans to accelerate its expansion by opening 12 more stores in southern China in 2022, in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the Greater Bay Area), and 15 more stores in northern China, in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Urban Agglomeration.

SEVEN FRESH announced its development goals by the end of 2021, striving to become a top-notch chain retail brand in China within the next 5-7 years, with a primary focus on two regions, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Urban Agglomeration and the Greater Bay Area. As eight stores already opened in the Greater Bay Area last year, SEVEN FRESH is expecting to have over 20 stores in the region by 2022.

"Having recorded a GMV of nearly RMB 3 billion yuan in 2021, SEVEN FRESH will set a hundred billion GMV target in the future," noted Feng Zheng, president of SEVEN FRESH, in an interview.

The SEVEN FRESH Store

As of now, SEVEN FRESH has 48 stores in 13 cities across 9 Chinese provinces plus Beijing. As SEVEN FRESH adopts the omni-channel approach, combining online and offline services, customers can receive their on-demand delivery orders within 30 minutes from nearby stores with a radius of 3 kilometers.

"SEVEN FRESH chooses the Greater Bay Area as one of the primary focuses, because the population in the region have showed the concrete demand for fresh food," Feng Zheng added. "JD.com also has a strong supply chain foundation in southern China, with many suppliers based in Shenzhen and Guangzhou."

(hemengyang5@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
04:48aJD COM : SEVEN FRESH to Open 12 More Stores in Pearl River Delta in 2022
PU
01/05Hong Kong Stocks Fall to Two-Week Low; Tech Counters Retreat as Tencent Trims Portfolio
MT
01/05China Fines Top Tech Giants for Antitrust Violations
DJ
01/04Chinese Tech Stocks Fall in Hong Kong Amid Tighter Regulation
DJ
01/04JD COM : US Liquor Brand Brown–Forman Joins JD.com's Chinese New Year Grand Promotio..
PU
01/04JD COM : Property to Launch Intelligent Logistics Park in Vietnam
PU
01/03JD.com Finalizing Details of Takeover Offer for China Logistics Property; Shares Slip 3..
MT
01/02China Internet Sector’s Revenue Rises 22% in January-November 2021 Period
MT
2021JD COM : Upsizes and Extends Authorization Under Existing Share Repurchase Program - Form ..
PU
2021JD COM : Health Opens Internet Hospital in Tianjin to Bring Traditional Chinese Medicine S..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 953 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 3 486 M 547 M 547 M
Net cash 2021 114 B 17 817 M 17 817 M
P/E ratio 2021 238x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 623 B 97 887 M 97 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 401,08 CNY
Average target price 679,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-10.06%97 887
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.42%1 667 065
ETSY, INC.-13.97%23 879
WAYFAIR INC.-10.38%17 800
MOMO.COM INC.1.85%10 914
ALLEGRO.EU SA1.39%9 584