Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Sales Soar for Sportswear Brand Erke on JD.com After Flood Relief Donation

07/30/2021 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Hui Zhang

Sales of Erke, a Chinese sportswear brand, surged by over 520% on JD.com on July 23rd, the first day of JD's promotion campaign on sports related products, after the brand donated RMB 50 million yuan ($7.71 million) worth of relief supplies and other aid to the flood-stricken Henan province.

Sales of Erke products spiked after the brand announced a RMB 50-million-yuan donation to Henan on Chinese social media last week. The brand received wide support from across China, as many Chinese netizens were moved by the company's kind act. Many netizens expressed support, in addition to concern for whether the domestic company's sales performance could support such a large donation.

'It seems like you might go out of business, because you donated so much,' one netizen commented. Some consumers even chose to pay extra money when purchasing products at offline store locations, despite salespeople at the stores advising against irrational consumption. The host of an Erke livestream event also called on consumers to spend rationally, but many consumers commented that they were happy to spend 'wildly' so as to support the brand.

Erke's sales spike is not an isolated case, as JD's data shows that the overall sales of domestic sports brands increased by more than 280% from July 22 to July 23 YOY, with running shoes, basketball shoes, pants and T-shirts ranking among the top categories in terms of sales volume. This growth has been attributed by some experts to increased interest in sports due to the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games.

In addition to Erke, domestic sports brands including Anta Sports, 361 Degrees, and PEAK also embraced significant sales growth of more than 500% during this period.

Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Guangzhou became the top five cities with the highest sales of domestic sports brands on JD, with sales in Beijing reaching 530% YOY, and even reaching 750% YOY in Shanghai.

'Thanks to JD.com's reputation for guaranteed authenticity and fast delivery services, it has become the go-to destination for consumers to buy sports brands both internationally and domestically,' said a spokesperson from JD Sports.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
05:09aJD COM : Sales Soar for Sportswear Brand Erke on JD.com After Flood Relief Donat..
PU
12:19aJD COM : and Geely Form Partnership in Smart Logistics
PU
07/29MARKET CHATTER : Beijing to Continue Allowing Chinese Firms to Launch US IPOs
MT
07/29JD COM : Cloud's Data Center Awarded as Carbon-Reduction Innovator
PU
07/29JD.com's Dada Group Launches Autonomous Delivery Platform
MT
07/28JD.com Up Over 9%, Third Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Dat..
DJ
07/28JD COM : Benefit Cosmetics Opens Flagship Store on JD.com
PU
07/28JD COM : L'Oréal's Kiehl's Joins JD.com's Beauty Camp
PU
07/27MARKET CHATTER : China's Stock Market Wipes Out $2.6 Billion in Two Days Amid Be..
MT
07/27JD.com Down Over 5%, On Pace for Worst 3-Day Stretch Since November 2018 -- D..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 953 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2021 10 671 M 1 651 M 1 651 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 420 M 19 420 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 718 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 464,40 CNY
Average target price 648,47 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-18.17%111 273
AMAZON.COM, INC.10.53%1 830 857
WAYFAIR INC.16.00%28 593
ETSY, INC.11.84%25 831
ALLEGRO.EU SA-20.01%18 093
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.30%11 715