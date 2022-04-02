Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD com : Service Plus Builds All-in-One Supply Chain Solutions for EV Charging Pools

04/02/2022 | 06:04am EDT
by Mengyang He

As a one-stop service platform of JD Logistics, JD Service Plus has been expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle (EV) industry with a focus on building all-in-one supply chain solutions for charging pools.

As of now, JD Service Plus has partnered with leading EV manufacturers, such as Tesla, Volkswagen, Audi, XPeng, Voyah, Aiways for charging poll services. In the process, JD Service Plus increased the regional installation efficiency by 15 percent and received a satisfaction rate of 98 percent.

With the fast growth of the EV industry across the world, the demand for charging pools, which are the infrastructure for using electric vehicles, has soared significantly.

A JD Service Plus engineer is installing a charging pool

Through its first party and locally based network, JD Service Plus has been therefore providing its partners with all-in-one supply chain solutions including the storage, delivery, installation, and after-sales services of EV charging pools.

Easing fossil fuel usage, reducing carbon emission, and improving air quality-the potential of the EV industry is speaks for itself. According to the Ministry of Public Security of China, the ownership of electric vehicle reached 7.84 million by the end of 2021, and the ownership of charging infrastructure was 2.61 million, as in three vehicles per charging pool.

(hemengyang5@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 10:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
