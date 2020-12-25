Log in
JD com : Super and Ferrero Join Hands to Win Young Custom

12/25/2020 | 07:15am EST
by Rachel Liu

JD Super, JD's online supermarket, and Ferrero, a popular Italian chocolate brand, will join hands to better target young customers and the high-end consumption market in China, providing them more high-quality chocolate products through innovative activities and campaigns.

'We are excited to achieve deeper partnership with Ferrero, a brand widely popular on JD,' said Xiaojun Wang, general manager of packaged foods, JD FMCG. 'We will work with Ferrero in three main fields. The first is omnichannel marketing - we would like to help Ferrero reach young customers with more precision. The second is customized products to help the brand create hot-selling products through JD's big data. JD's C2M initiative can largely shorten the launch period of new products for brands. The third is to expand online to offline sales channels, bringing premium shopping experiences to more customers in all scenarios.'

Mario Gabbi, sales director of Ferrero China said: 'We hope to work deeper with JD Super on leveraging big data to create new products which can fit Chinese customers' needs, and jointly launch richer activities such as a Ferrero brand festival, bringing more sweetness to Chinese consumers.'

Founded by Michele Ferrero in 1946, Ferrero is famous for its delicious chocolate products, especially the iconic hazelnut wafer chocolate. The branded entered Chinese market in 1980s, and soon was welcomed by its consumers. Ferrero started to work with JD in 2015 and achieved annual sales of over RMB 100 million yuan.

(liuchang61@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 12:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
