  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD.com Swung to Loss in 2021 on Higher Expenses, Impairments

03/10/2022 | 05:35am EST
By Yi Wei Wong

JD.com Inc. swung to a loss in 2021, which the company attributed to higher expenses and non-cash impairments in certain equity investees.

The Chinese online platform said that it swung to a loss of 3.6 billion yuan ($569.8 million) from a net profit of CNY49.4 billion the year prior, citing losses sustained by certain investees.

The company also swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter, posting a loss of CNY5.2 billion compared with a net profit of CNY24.3 billion in the same period in 2020.

Revenue for the year rose 28% to CNY951.6 billion, JD.com said. Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 23% to CNY275.9 billion.

Various costs rose during the year, the online platform said. This was led by general and administrative expenses, which surged 80% in 2021 to CNY11.6 billion.

The number of active customer accounts rose 21% to 569.7 million during the year, the company said.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 0534ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. 6.32% 62.4 Delayed Quote.-10.95%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.13% 6.32852 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 949 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2021 3 085 M 488 M 488 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 411 M 17 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 239x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 609 B 96 356 M 96 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 394,23 CNY
Average target price 646,27 CNY
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-10.95%96 356
AMAZON.COM, INC.-16.46%1 417 427
COUPANG, INC.-22.74%39 853
ETSY, INC.-33.90%18 384
WAYFAIR INC.-33.30%13 316
MONOTARO CO., LTD.11.92%9 956