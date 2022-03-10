JD.com Swung to Loss in 2021 on Higher Expenses, Impairments

By Yi Wei Wong



JD.com Inc. swung to a loss in 2021, which the company attributed to higher expenses and non-cash impairments in certain equity investees.

The Chinese online platform said that it swung to a loss of 3.6 billion yuan ($569.8 million) from a net profit of CNY49.4 billion the year prior, citing losses sustained by certain investees.

The company also swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter, posting a loss of CNY5.2 billion compared with a net profit of CNY24.3 billion in the same period in 2020.

Revenue for the year rose 28% to CNY951.6 billion, JD.com said. Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 23% to CNY275.9 billion.

Various costs rose during the year, the online platform said. This was led by general and administrative expenses, which surged 80% in 2021 to CNY11.6 billion.

The number of active customer accounts rose 21% to 569.7 million during the year, the company said.

