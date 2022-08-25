Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
64.91 USD   +9.20%
08/25JD COM : The J Shop Sees A Flying Start in Q2 2022
PU
08/25Tencent Remains Most Valuable Chinese Brand in 2022
MT
08/25Chinese Stocks Rise as Beijing, Washington Reportedly Near Deal for Audit Inspections of NY-Listed Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : The J Shop Sees A Flying Start in Q2 2022

08/25/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Yiming Yan

In its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022, JD.com reported a record net service revenue of US$6.2 billion, up 21.9 percent year over year (YOY). The J Shop had experienced impressive growth in the second quarter, as part of JD's upgrading of its Fashion and Lifestyle business.

Q2 coincided with two major promotions, the 520 Festival (Chinese Valentine's Day) and the 618 Grand Promotion, during which The J Shop also saw a concentrated soaring sales after the upgrade.

In this year's 618 Grand Promotion, the number of participating merchants in The J shop surged by more than 50 percent YoY, and there were up to twice as many products available. The sales of 9707 brands and 531 J-shop categories had 100 percent year-over-year growth during the 618 Grand Promotion, while the sales of its omni-channel business saw an 83 percent year-over-year growth.

In addition, The J shop also saw a flurry of international brands on board during the quarter, including CELINE, Maison Margiela, Maison Kitsuné, Moose Knuckles, etc., while almost 300 premium brands launched official flagship stores with The J Shop. The array of cosmetic brands in The J Shop has been enhanced by the opening of official flagship stores such as LA MER, ARMANI, Jo Malone London, Shiseido, M.A.C., and so on.

Faced with sporadic COVID shutdowns during the quarter, The J Shop has played to its strengths to help merchants overcome supply chain challenges and support the industry's high-quality growth, by using digital technology to help merchants shorten production cycle time and ease inventory strain. In order to assist the brands in clearing out their inventory during the 618 Grand Promotion, The J Shop offered a sell-out rate of over 90 percent for clearance items from brands including HLA.

In May of this year, in order to further strengthen the omni-channel layout, JD Fashion and Lifestyle business was officially upgraded to The J Shop by launching a new online channel on the JD app and opening offline physical stores in Xi'an, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Beijing and other cities. The J Shop integrates JD's digital intelligence supply chain advantages and omni-channel capabilities to improve user experiences. Online orders for store delivery can be made in as fast as one hour.

(yanyiming1@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 03:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
08/25JD COM : The J Shop Sees A Flying Start in Q2 2022
PU
08/25Tencent Remains Most Valuable Chinese Brand in 2022
MT
08/25Chinese Stocks Rise as Beijing, Washington Reportedly Near Deal for Audit Inspections o..
MT
08/25Hong Kong Hang Seng Jumps 3.6% on Beijing Stimulus Plans
MT
08/24JD COM : Logistics Interim 2022 Financial Results Show Strong Growth
PU
08/24Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/24Benchmark Adjusts Price Target on JD.com to $109 From $106, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/24Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on JD.com to $91 From $93, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/24JD COM : Omni-channel Business Gains Momentum
PU
08/23JD.com Posts Better-Than-Expected Second-Quarter Results Amid Challenging Macroeconomic..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 069 B 156 B 156 B
Net income 2022 7 752 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net cash 2022 94 245 M 13 760 M 13 760 M
P/E ratio 2022 88,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 679 B 99 174 M 99 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 385 357
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 444,58 CNY
Average target price 568,26 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-7.36%90 816
AMAZON.COM, INC.-19.74%1 363 095
COUPANG, INC.-41.29%30 475
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.83%21 448
ETSY, INC.-51.63%13 408
MONOTARO CO., LTD.22.19%9 196